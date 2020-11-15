Black Rose Pastries owner, winner of Netflix's 'Sugar Rush,' appears on two Food Network shows

Black Rose Pastries owner Maurice “Chef Blāque” Shelton, who won season 1 of Netflix's "Sugar Rush," landed roles on two Food Network shows.
Shelton, a baker and "sugar artist," led "Team Midwest Magic from Gary, IN" in an episode of "The Big Bake" culinary competition series, which airs on the cable network at 9 a.m. Mondays. The show gives professional baking teams five hours to create grand over-the-top cakes for the chance to win a $10,000 prize that is ultimately conferred upon "the most ambitious, eye-popping and delicious cake."
Shelton teams up on the show with the baker and painter Eddie Vasquez and engineer and sculptor Jessica Cruz, a former Marine.
"It was very exciting," he said. "It's helped put me on the map. It's just a thrill to be able to show people my love for baking."
Brad Smith hosts the show which is judged by the celebrity chefs Eddie Jackson, Doug Goldman and Harry Eastwood. Shelton flew out to Toronto for the filming for his episode, which first aired Monday and will continue to air in reruns.
"We essentially had to design, bake and decorate an over-the-top cake on a grand scale with motion and movement," he said. "We had a Yeti snowboarding down a hill with a fox coming out of the cave. The Yeti shreds while all his friends are behind him in a snowstorm. It was my first time building a cake with motion. I actually put a snow machine inside the cake."
Shelton is a South Side Chicago native who studied at Le Cordon Bleu School and then started Black Rose Pastries, an online bakery that has served Northwest Indiana and greater Chicagoland since 2007 with “Simply Delicious Incredible Edibles.” Black Rose Pastries' many sugary treats include cookies, confections, cupcakes, cakes in a jar, wedding cakes, birthday cakes and other specialty cakes. It's looking to soon launch holiday cake jars and cooking decorating subscription kits.
He often hosts events at ArtHouse: A Social Kitchen in downtown Gary, including an annual holiday pop-up market and teaches at The Culinary Masterpiece in Crown Point.
"Since winning 'Sugar Rush' I have expanded deeper into the community, providing classes and training on baking, nutrition and decorating, as well as hosting pop-ups for other small business in the area," Shelton said.
He will also appear in the upcoming Food Network show "Macy's Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular," but hasn't been told yet when it will air.
"The coronavirus has complicated everything," he said.
Both shows can now be viewed online at foodnetwork.com if one logs in through their cable provider.
For more information, visit blackrosepastries.com.
Gallery: The Pav at Wolf Lake has some coronavirus PSAs
If you could go ahead and stay 6 feet apart, that'd be great
Don't stand so close to me
Feeling sick? Stay home
Wash your hands! Gosh!
Be excellent to each other
Crowds, nah. Social distancing, yeah.
Keep calm and don't touch your face
We've leveled up to Stage 2
Stage 2: Manufacturing and construction fully open with social distancing
Stage 2: Retail stores open at 50% capacity
Stage 2: Salons, tattoo shops, etc. open by appointment only
Gallery
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.