Blair Milo to address Highland-Griffith Chamber of Commerce

Blair Milo, the former LaPorte mayor who's now serving as Indiana secretary of career connections and talent in Indianapolis, returns to the Region in September.
She'll give a talk to the Highland-Griffith Chamber of Commerce Sept. 13 at the Center for Visual & Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. The luncheon will take place from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., with networking starting at 11:30 a.m.
In her role in Gov. Eric Holcomb's cabinet, Milo oversees the state's Next Level Jobs initiative that offers grants to people and employers to get skills training for "in-demand, high-paying jobs in high-priority industries," an effort by the state government to address the 1 million job openings expected in Indiana by 2025 and the 2 million Hoosiers who need more job training to thrive in the 21st century workforce.
Tickets cost $15 per person. RSVP by Sept. 7 by calling 219-923-3666 or emailing info@highlandgriffithchamber.com. For more information, visit highlandgriffithchamber.com.