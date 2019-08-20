Former LaPorte Mayor Blair Milo, now Indiana's first Secretary for Career Connections and Talent, will return to the Region to address the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce at its annual Business Expo.
Milo, who's been tasked by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, with filling one million job openings over the next ten years, will address the chamber of commerce for businesses in Hammond and East Chicago during an 11:30 luncheon Friday, Sept. 21 at the Dynasty Banquet Center at 4125 Calumet Ave.
She'll discuss her role as Indiana's "Chief Talent Officer" and efforts to ensure the state has the highly skilled workforce required to meet the needs of modern employers. She also serves on the Governor’s Workforce Cabinet, which aims to tailor workforce training in the state to market demands.
Milo was a Surface Warfare Officer in the U.S. Navy who served in Bahrain and Iraq and went on to serve as mayor of the home town of LaPorte between 2011 and 2017 before accepting a role with the state government.
The luncheon will go on until 1 p.m., at which time the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce's 15th Annual Business Expo will begin. Companies from across North Lake County will have booths to distribute information about the goods and services they provide, as well as free giveaways. An opportunity for networking, the Business Expo will be opened to the public between 2 to 5 p.m. with a donation of nonperishable foods to Hospice of the Calumet Area.
Attendees can bring donations of canned soups, canned fruit or veggies, pudding, tea, hot chocolate or supermarket gift cards.
Lakeshore Chamber members and their guests must present a business card to enter.
The annual Expo will include a "Business after Hours with Hors D’oeuvres" mixer that will be live-broadcast by WJOB 1230 between 3 to 5 p.m.
For more information, call 219-931-1000 or lakeshorechamber.com.