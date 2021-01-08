 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blood donors could win a trip to Super Bowl
urgent

Blood donors could win a trip to Super Bowl

{{featured_button_text}}
Blood donations at Community Healthcare System

Donor specialist Nina Wright, left, prescreens Tony Hanas, of Munster, prior to his blood donation in April at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts.

 John J. Watkins

The need for convalescent plasma has skyrocketed as coronavirus deaths have soared, resulting in a new daily high of 3,865 coronavirus deaths Wednesday.

So the American Red Cross is teaming up with the National Football League to tackle the shortage by encouraging people, especially coronavirus survivors, to donate blood. Anyone who gives blood or platelets in January to help hospital patients could win a free trip to next year's Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.

Those who donate before Jan. 20 can win a Big Game at Home package that includes a 65-inch television and a $500 gift card for food and drinks.

“Blood and plasma donors who have recovered from COVID-19 may have the power to help critically ill patients currently battling the virus,” said Dr. Erin Goodhue, Red Cross medical director of clinical services. “With hospital distributions for convalescent plasma increasing about 250% since October, these generous donations are vital in helping to save lives throughout the winter — a time that is often challenging to collect enough blood products for those in need.”

Convalescent plasma from COVID-19 survivors is especially needed now as it is filled with antibodies used to treat those infected with the deadly virus that has killed more than 350,000 Americans thus far.

Red Cross blood drives have been taking extra precautions to stop the spread of the disease, including temperature checks, face masks and social distancing.

Upcoming Red Cross blood drives in Northwest Indiana include:

Jan. 8: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Northwest Health Porter, 85 E. U.S. Highway 6 in Valparaiso

Jan. 8: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Duneland YMCA, 215 Roosevelt Road in Chesterton

Jan. 8: noon-5 p.m., Northwest Health LaPorte, 1007 W. Lincolnway in LaPorte

Jan. 8: 12:30-5:30 p.m., Holy Shepherd Lutheran Church, 9770 Keilman St. in Saint John

Jan. 9: 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 334 15th S. SW in DeMotte

Jan. 11: noon-6 p.m., First Church of God, 2020 E. Lincolnway in LaPorte

Jan. 11: noon-5 p.m., Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 E. 83rd Ave. in Merrillville

Jan. 11: 1-6 p.m., American Legion Post 485, 7485 Burr St. in Schererville

Jan. 12: noon-6 p.m., Grace Fellowship Church, 1424 Eighth St. SE in DeMotte

Jan. 12: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Bayer, 15849 S. U.S. Highway 231 in Remington

Jan. 12: 1:30-6:30 p.m., Valparaiso Nazarene Church, 2702 Glendale Ave. in Valparaiso

Jan. 13: 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m., The Center for Visual & Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road in Munster

Jan. 13: 12:30 p.m.-7 p.m., The Center for Visual & Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road in Munster

Jan. 14: 1-6 p.m., Griffith Family YMCA, 1345 N. Broad St. in Griffith

Jan. 14: 2-7 p.m., St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 509 W. Division Road in Valparaiso

Jan. 14: 3-7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran, 1237 E. Coolspring Ave. in Michigan City

Jan. 15: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Merrillville Donation Center, 791 E. 83rd Ave. in Merrilville

Jan. 15: 1-6 p.m., Hobart Community Center, 111 E. Old Ridge Road in Hobart

Jan. 15: 2-7 p.m., Liberty Bible Church, 824 N. Calumet Ave. in Chesterton

Jan. 16: 8 a.m.-noon, Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 E. 83rd Ave. in Merrillville

Jan. 16: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 250 S. Indiana Ave. in Crown Point

Jan. 16: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Albert's Diamond Jewelers, 711 Main St. in Schererville

Jan. 18: noon-5 p.m., Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 E. 83rd Ave. in Merrillville

Jan. 18: 1-7 p.m., St. Teresa of Avila, 1604 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso

Jan. 19: 1-6 p.m., Bethany Lutheran Church, 102 G St. in LaPorte

Jan. 19: 1-6 p.m., St. John Kanty, 7012 N. 600 E. in Rolling Prairie

Jan. 19: 2-7 p.m., The Gathering Place, 131 N. Main St. in Hebron

Jan. 20: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Eaton Chiropractic, 8690 Pahs Road in Michigan City

Jan. 20: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., New Hope Church of God, 712 N. 450 W. in Valparaiso

Jan. 20: 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 340 E. 50 N. in Winamac

Jan. 21: noon-5 p.m., Merrillville Donation Center, 791 E. 83rd Ave. in Merrillville

Jan. 21: 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Kankakee Valley High School, 3923 W. Ind. 10 in Wheatfield

Jan. 22: 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Northwest Health LaPorte, 1007 W. Lincolnway in LaPorte

Jan. 22: 2:30-6 p.m., Kingsbury Elementary School, 802 W. 400 S. in LaPorte

Jan. 23: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 121 E. Seventh St. in Michigan City

Jan. 23: 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Steamwhistle Coffee Roasters, 924 S. Court St. in Crown Point

Jan. 24: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Conservation Club House, 1 Mill Pond Road in Union Mills

Jan. 25: noon-5 p.m., Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 E. 83rd Ave. in Merrillville

Jan. 25: 2:30-6:30 p.m., Hobart Community Center, 111 E. Old Ridge Road in Hobart

Jan. 26: 1-6 p.m., Suncrest Christian Church, 10009 Parrish Ave. in Saint John

Jan. 27: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Chesterton, 810 Michael Drive in Chesterton

Jan. 27: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Chesterton Physical Therapy Inc., 425 Sand Creek Drive N., Suite C in Chesterton

Jan. 27: noon-6 p.m., North Township, 2215 Ridge Road in Highland

Jan. 27: 4-7:30 p.m., Heritage Lutheran Church, 308 N. Washington St.in Valparaiso

Jan. 28: 1:30-6:30 p.m., St. Bridget Church, 107 Main St. in Hobart

Jan. 28: 3-7 p.m., Town Hall - Municipal Building, 170 S. Grace St. in Wheatfield

Jan. 29: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., YMCA of Portage, 3100 Willowcreek Road in Portage

Jan. 29: 1-6 p.m., St. Luke Lutheran Church, 704 E. Grace St. in Rensselaer

Jan. 29: 2-6 p.m., Apostolic Fellowship Hall, 16448 S U.S. Highway 231 in Remington

Jan. 30: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 8955 Columbia Road in Munster

Jan. 30: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Chesterton, 2050 W. 1100 N. in Chesterton

For more information, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts