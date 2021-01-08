Blood donors could win a trip to Super Bowl

The need for convalescent plasma has skyrocketed as coronavirus deaths have soared, resulting in a new daily high of 3,865 coronavirus deaths Wednesday.

So the American Red Cross is teaming up with the National Football League to tackle the shortage by encouraging people, especially coronavirus survivors, to donate blood. Anyone who gives blood or platelets in January to help hospital patients could win a free trip to next year's Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.

Those who donate before Jan. 20 can win a Big Game at Home package that includes a 65-inch television and a $500 gift card for food and drinks.

“Blood and plasma donors who have recovered from COVID-19 may have the power to help critically ill patients currently battling the virus,” said Dr. Erin Goodhue, Red Cross medical director of clinical services. “With hospital distributions for convalescent plasma increasing about 250% since October, these generous donations are vital in helping to save lives throughout the winter — a time that is often challenging to collect enough blood products for those in need.”

Convalescent plasma from COVID-19 survivors is especially needed now as it is filled with antibodies used to treat those infected with the deadly virus that has killed more than 350,000 Americans thus far.