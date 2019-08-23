Blue Chip Casino will open its new sports betting facility at 10 a.m. Sept. 5, before that evening's kickoff of the 2019 National Football League season.
The Michigan City casino is the third in Northwest Indiana to set an opening day for sports gaming, after Horseshoe, which will start accepting bets Sept. 4, and Ameristar in East Chicago, which will be first to offer sports wagering, on Sept. 1.
Boyd Gaming, Blue Chip's parent company, targeted the NFL's opening day.
"We thought that would be a good day to open," Boyd Vice President of Corporate Communications David Strow said. He said Boyd is finalizing an agreement with "a major Chicago Bears personality" to appear at the opening.
"It's somebody we're very excited to have," Strow said. The casino expects to make an announcement next week.
Strow said construction work is finishing up on the new sports book facility, located at the site of the former It's Vegas Baby! retail shop, next to The Game sports restaurant and bar.
The facility will have betting windows and kiosks. The sports book will be operated by FanDuel, with which Boyd is partnered across the country.
"It's been a very popular product in other states," Strow said of FanDuel's book.
Blue Chip also will offer mobile sports betting in the future, Strow said.
The Indiana Gaming Commission still needs to approve rules for sports wagering in Indiana. The commission meets Wednesday. Its approval would make Indiana the 12th state to allow sports wagering.