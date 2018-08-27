Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa has new leadership. Brenda Temple has been named general manager and Bret Cox assistant general manager of the Michigan City entertainment destination.
Both are returning to Blue Chip from senior management positions at other properties owned by Blue Chip owner Boyd Gaming.
Temple is a 14-year Boyd veteran and previously served as director of finance at Blue Chip. She held the same position at Sam’s Town in Tunica, Mississippi and was director of operations for Gold Coast Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas and, most recently, assistant general manager at Cannery Casino and Hotel in Las Vegas.
“We are thrilled to welcome Brenda back to Blue Chip,” said Ted Bogich, Boyd Gaming executive vice president of operations. “She’s a proven leader with a stellar track record and has shown that she can build strong relationships with guests, team members and the community.”
Cox began his 30-year career at Boyd Gaming as a table games dealer, and was promoted to director of table games at Blue Chip in 2002. He has held key leadership positions at several other Boyd Gaming properties.
“Bret’s management skills and experience will be a great asset to Blue Chip as we continue to build on our success as the premier entertainment destination in Northwest Indiana,” Bogich said.
Temple replaces Lief Erickson, who has retired. She is also assuming Erickson's seat on the the Board of Directors of the Economic Development Corp. Michigan City.
Temple and Cox take leadership of Blue Chip as it continues to adapt to new competition from Four Winds South Bend, and as Boyd finalizes an expansion that includes purchase of a southern Indiana casino.
Four Winds offers electronic gaming at its new South Bend site, as well as restaurants and other amenities. But Boyd Gaming's CEO, Keith Smith, said the overall hit to Blue Chip's business has been less than anticipated.
"The Blue Chip team has done a great job partially offsetting these losses with growth in other parts of the business," Smith said during a July conference call reviewing the second quarter.
"Revenue and (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) are down year-over-year, but not to the degree we originally anticipated," he told analysts on the call.
Boyd is also in the process of purchasing four casinos from Pinnacle Entertainment, including Belterra Casino Resort in Florence, Indiana. The $575 million deal was precipitated by the acquisition of Pinnacle by Penn National Gaming.
That combination would have raised Penn National's Indiana ownership to three casino licenses — including Ameristar in East Chicago. That's one more license than the law allows, prompting the sale of Belterra.