Blythe’s Athletics scores national recognition

Blythe’s Athletics in Valparaiso scored national recognition.

The sportswear shop was named an All-Star Verified Independent Dealer by the National Sporting Goods Association. The NSGA's Verified Independent Dealer program aims to recognize top independent dealers in the sporting goods industry.

“Blythe’s Athletics has done a tremendous job of serving the sports community in northwest Indiana and the Chicago area since 1953,” said Matt Carlson, NSGA president and CEO. “Blythe’s success is a testament to truly being a family business that started with Mike’s parents.

Blythe's Athletics, at 2810 Calumet Ave. in Valparaiso, has has been in business for nearly 70 years. The family-owned business is run by Mike Blythe.

The store, which carries all manner of sporting goods, met a number of criteria, including employee experience, sales volume, industry knowledge expertise and years in operations.

The Downers Grove-based National Sporting Goods Association, which has been a voice and resource for sporting goods retailers around the country since 1929, vetted Blythe's by doing reference checks with manufacturers and customers for the distinction, which recognizes experience and high-quality customer service.

“NSGA constantly searches for ways to help independently owned retailers and dealers face the challenges of today’s business climate,” Carlson said. “The NSGA All-Star Verified Independent Dealer program helps a business such as Blythe’s Athletics differentiate itself from its competition.”

Blythe's will maintain the status for three years and get access to marketing materials and educational opportunities.

“Sharing the value of doing business with an NSGA All-Star Verified Independent Dealer is important,” Carlson said. “Athletic directors, coaches, school superintendents, league directors and other customers will benefit from understanding the value of working with an NSGA All-Star Verified Independent Dealer such as Blythe’s Athletics.”

The business was founded by Lester and Ethel Blythe as Griffith Sport Shop 69 years ago. They opened Blythe’s Big Boys Toys for boats and snowmobiles in the 1970s and then the current Valparaiso location in 1979.

The Valparaiso store initially had a gun and archery range but the Blythe's Team Sports gun store spun off as a separate store in 2003. Blythe's Athletics focuses on sportswear and sporting goods.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized for our expertise and customer service,” Blythe said. “Our family has cared about this community for nearly 70 years and we understand what an important part sports plays in our lives. We are committed to do our part in making sure these experiences are memorable for the athletes, coaches, parents, teams and schools.”