Blythe’s Athletics scores national recognition

Blythe’s Athletics in Valparaiso scored national recognition.
The sportswear shop was named an All-Star Verified Independent Dealer by the National Sporting Goods Association. The NSGA's Verified Independent Dealer program aims to recognize top independent dealers in the sporting goods industry.
“Blythe’s Athletics has done a tremendous job of serving the sports community in northwest Indiana and the Chicago area since 1953,” said Matt Carlson, NSGA president and CEO. “Blythe’s success is a testament to truly being a family business that started with Mike’s parents.
Blythe's Athletics, at 2810 Calumet Ave. in Valparaiso, has has been in business for nearly 70 years. The family-owned business is run by Mike Blythe.
The store, which carries all manner of sporting goods, met a number of criteria, including employee experience, sales volume, industry knowledge expertise and years in operations.
The Downers Grove-based National Sporting Goods Association, which has been a voice and resource for sporting goods retailers around the country since 1929, vetted Blythe's by doing reference checks with manufacturers and customers for the distinction, which recognizes experience and high-quality customer service.
“NSGA constantly searches for ways to help independently owned retailers and dealers face the challenges of today’s business climate,” Carlson said. “The NSGA All-Star Verified Independent Dealer program helps a business such as Blythe’s Athletics differentiate itself from its competition.”
Blythe's will maintain the status for three years and get access to marketing materials and educational opportunities.
“Sharing the value of doing business with an NSGA All-Star Verified Independent Dealer is important,” Carlson said. “Athletic directors, coaches, school superintendents, league directors and other customers will benefit from understanding the value of working with an NSGA All-Star Verified Independent Dealer such as Blythe’s Athletics.”
The business was founded by Lester and Ethel Blythe as Griffith Sport Shop 69 years ago. They opened Blythe’s Big Boys Toys for boats and snowmobiles in the 1970s and then the current Valparaiso location in 1979.
The Valparaiso store initially had a gun and archery range but the Blythe's Team Sports gun store spun off as a separate store in 2003. Blythe's Athletics focuses on sportswear and sporting goods.
“We’re thrilled to be recognized for our expertise and customer service,” Blythe said. “Our family has cared about this community for nearly 70 years and we understand what an important part sports plays in our lives. We are committed to do our part in making sure these experiences are memorable for the athletes, coaches, parents, teams and schools.”
Effort to curb CEO pay failed, IU study finds
A new study found an effort by Congress to curb CEO pay has failed.
Professors from Indiana University, the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and University of Texas examined a provision in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 that repealed an exemption allowing companies to deduct significant amounts of performance-based pay.
The legislation was supposed to shift the pay of top executives away from stock and performance bonuses "that can lead to a myopic emphasis on short-term results." The hope was to incentivize companies to implement cash-based fixed compensation instead.
But the study found the change in law ultimately had little effect. CEO compensation either stayed the same or grew.
"It's very politically amenable right now to say they're going to tax these corporations and these executives and it's going to reduce income inequality, but our research — and that of others — suggests that taxes are just not a big enough stick to change the structure or the magnitude of executive compensation," said Bridget Stomberg, associate professor of accounting and a Weimer Faculty Fellow at the IU Kelley School of Business. "We found no statistical effects, which is counter to what Congress intended. We looked very hard and see no evidence of a reduction in CEO pay."
The journal Contemporary Accounting Research published the article, entitled "Examining the Effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on Executive Compensation." It was researched and written by Stomberg, University of Texas Associate Professor of Accounting Lisa De Simone and Booth Assistant Professor of Accounting Charles McClure. De Simone and McClure co-host the "Taxes for the Masses" podcast.
Their study looked at CEO pay before and after the tax policy change. It found no substantive differences in compensation mix, pay-performance sensitivity or total compensation.
Publicly traded companies were able to deduct up to $1 million in C-suite pay from their taxes since 1994, unless it was linked to company performance.
When Congress slashed the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% in 2017, it got rid of that exemption. The study looked at CEO pay when the new tax rules took effect in 2017 and 2018 and then in 2019 and 2020.
"Even three full years after the law took effect, we didn't see any evidence of a reduction in CEO pay," she said.
The authors concluded tax regulation likely would not be effective at limiting executive compensation and reducing income inequality, a policy strategy pursued in cities like Portland and San Francisco.
"If Congress' fundamental assumption about the relative importance of taxes in the design of executive compensation is overstated, its ability to shift current compensation practices through changes in tax policy is also likely overstated," the authors said. "Our results and those from prior studies suggest increases in firms' cost of executive compensation do little to reduce its amount."
Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.