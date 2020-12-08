BMO Harris launches new program for minority-owned small businesses

BMO Harris has launched a new program to help black and Hispanic-owned small businesses in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Northwest Indiana.

"The program is designed to increase small businesses' access to capital through customized lending criteria and offers, educational resources, coaching and networking," BMO Harris Corporate Communications Manager Kathleen Szot said. "It’s part of a $5 billion commitment over five years to support inclusive economic opportunities that we announced in November."

The program offers education, webinars, podcasts, coaching and practical tools on how to grow one's business, such as tips on how to increase sales and recession-proof a company.

BMO Harris also is offering better access to capital, including improved access to funding, a revolving line of credit, and a 0.25% rate discount with automatic payments on a BMO Harris business checking account.

BMO Harris also is partnering with community nonprofits to help provide black and Hispanic-owned small businesses alternative sources and access to networks.