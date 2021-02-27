 Skip to main content
Bob Loquercio Auto Group buys two car dealerships in Michigan City
Bob Loquercio Auto Group buys two car dealerships in Michigan City

Bob Loquercio Auto Group buys two car dealerships in Michigan City

Hyundai has the new 2020 Sonata at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place in Chicago. The Bob Loquercio Auto Group acquired Michigan City Hyundai and Michigan City Kia.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

MICHIGAN CITY — A new car dealership has rolled into town.

Bob Loquercio Auto Group, which has run car dealerships across northern Illinois for more than 25 years, acquired Michigan City Hyundai and Michigan City Kia for an undisclosed sum, marking its entry into the Northwest Indiana market.

The Streamwood-based Bob Loquercio Auto Group already operated Elgin Hyundai, Elgin Toyota, Elgin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Genesis of Elgin, Honda City Chicago, Chicago Northside Toyota, Dundee Ford, Toyota of Fox Lake, and Elgin Auto Sales. It now has 11 dealerships in two states after buying Nielson Hyundai and Nielson Kia at 4411 E. Michigan Boulevard, just north of Interstate 94 in Michigan City.

The auto dealer said the deal has elevated it into one of the largest automotive groups in the Midwest.

“We are extremely excited for the opportunity to serve Northwest Indiana. We work very hard to make sure our customers receive a stellar experience," President and CEO Bob Loquercio said. "Between our 25 years in the business and our knowledgeable staff, our customers know they can count on us for 100% satisfaction. We want the people of northwest Indiana to know that when they come to either Michigan City Hyundai or Michigan City Kia, they’re getting an experience like no other.”

The Hyundai and Kia dealerships in Michigan City are open from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information, visit www.blautogroup.com or call 219-878-1133.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

