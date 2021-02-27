Bob Loquercio Auto Group buys two car dealerships in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY — A new car dealership has rolled into town.

Bob Loquercio Auto Group, which has run car dealerships across northern Illinois for more than 25 years, acquired Michigan City Hyundai and Michigan City Kia for an undisclosed sum, marking its entry into the Northwest Indiana market.

The Streamwood-based Bob Loquercio Auto Group already operated Elgin Hyundai, Elgin Toyota, Elgin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Genesis of Elgin, Honda City Chicago, Chicago Northside Toyota, Dundee Ford, Toyota of Fox Lake, and Elgin Auto Sales. It now has 11 dealerships in two states after buying Nielson Hyundai and Nielson Kia at 4411 E. Michigan Boulevard, just north of Interstate 94 in Michigan City.

The auto dealer said the deal has elevated it into one of the largest automotive groups in the Midwest.