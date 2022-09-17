Boeing donates book bags and school supplies to Gary schools

Boeing, which maintains a corporate fleet at the Gary/Chicago International Airport, donated book bags and other school supplies to students at the Gary Community School Corp.

The multinational aircraft manufacturer does an annual "Liftoff for Learning" initiative nationwide.

Boeing employees donated the supplies to 275 students at the Williams, Beveridge, Banneker and Marquette elementary schools.

“We are thankful and excited about the supplies our students received,” said Chaitra Wade Principal of Banneker at Marquette Elementary. “Having the right tools gives them the head start that they need to be successful.”

Boeing also partners more broadly with the Gary Community School Corp., where it works to improve STEM education for students in grades K-5. It assists with the aviation program at the Gary Area Career Center and other STEM programs in the school district.