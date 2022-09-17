 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Boeing donates book bags and school supplies to Gary schools

  • 0

Boeing, which maintains a corporate fleet at the Gary/Chicago International Airport, donated book bags and other school supplies to students at the Gary Community School Corp.

The multinational aircraft manufacturer does an annual "Liftoff for Learning" initiative nationwide.

Boeing employees donated the supplies to 275 students at the Williams, Beveridge, Banneker and Marquette elementary schools.

“We are thankful and excited about the supplies our students received,” said Chaitra Wade Principal of Banneker at Marquette Elementary. “Having the right tools gives them the head start that they need to be successful.”

Boeing also partners more broadly with the Gary Community School Corp., where it works to improve STEM education for students in grades K-5. It assists with the aviation program at the Gary Area Career Center and other STEM programs in the school district.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Starbucks Appoints New CEO

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts