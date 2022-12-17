Boeing donates gifts to Gary schoolchildren

Boeing, which maintains a corporate fleet at the Gary/Chicago International Airport, donated gifts to Gary schoolchildren this week.

Boeing employees raised enough on Giving Tuesday this year to provide 800 gifts to Chicagoland elementary school students this week.

The aviation giant partnered with Project SYNCERE, a nonprofit whose name is an acronym for Supporting Youth’s Needs with Core Engineering Research Experiments, to donate toys to kids at Langston Hughes Elementary School in Chicago and Beveridge Elementary School at Gary.

Boeing organized an annual Spirit of the Holidays drive, a company-wide fundraising effort. Most of the money comes from employees but Boeing matches donations of $25 or more.

"This is a great opportunity to bring joy to children, especially during the holidays," said Bernice Billups, Boeing Global Engagement director. "We are proud to partner with Project SYNCERE to support our Chicagoland communities this holiday season and throughout the year.”

Project SYNCERE, which aims to help underrepresented students in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math or STEM, has helped more than 25,000 underserved kids since it was founded in 2009.

"We are honored to partner with Boeing as we work tirelessly to connect with students in the communities we serve," said Jason Coleman, Project SYNCERE Executive Director and Co-Founder. "It also presents another opportunity for us to come together and show them how much we care in a meaningful way."

Beveridge Elementary School in Gary is now working to obtain a state-recognized STEM certification, in keeping with the mission of Project SYNCERE, which was founded by three African-American engineers who sought to address the lack of diversity in their profession.

"We are always grateful when organizations and companies support our schools," said Beveridge Co-Principal Dr. Tyneasha Banks. "To be the beneficiary of a partnership with two entities that are connected to STEM careers makes it all the more significant for us."