Boeing says airplane orders topped cancellations last month

Earns Boeing

A Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane  lands following a test flight at Boeing Field in Seattle in this file photo.

 Ted S. Warren, file, AP

CHICAGO — Boeing easily beat rival Airbus in orders for new planes last month, but Chicago-based Boeing trailed its European rival in delivering planes to airline customers.

Boeing said Tuesday that it took orders for 31 planes in July while 17 others were canceled, resulting in a net gain of 14. That compared with two orders for Airbus.

It was Boeing's sixth straight month of positive net orders after seeing cancellations exceed orders for most of 2020. Boeing has reported 270 net orders so far in 2021.

Brazil's Gol ordered nine 737 Max jets last month and Dallas-based Southwest Airlines ordered six.

Boeing delivered 28 planes in July, including nine 737 Max jets sent to Irish airline Ryanair. That fell short of Airbus, which delivered 47 planes last month.

For the year, Boeing has delivered 184 planes — more than all of 2020 — despite another halt in shipping its 787 jet because of production flaws in the fuselage and nose. Last month, the company said it will cut production of 787s.

Deliveries are critical for aircraft companies because buyers usually pay much of the purchase price when they get the plane.

Boeing shares rose more than 1% in afternoon trading.

Watch Now: Related Video

Infrastructure Bill Inches Closer to Passage in Senate

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

