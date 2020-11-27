Bolt for the Heart, Franciscan Health donate defibrillators to LaPorte County first responders

MICHIGAN CITY — Bolt for the Heart and race sponsor Franciscan Health donated 33 defibrillators to first responders in LaPorte County.
The nonprofit's second annual Bolt for the Heart 5K Family Run/Walk and inaugural Half Marathon raised funds to get the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department 29 defibrillators and the Long Beach Police Department another four.
“We want to give a heartfelt thanks to our law enforcement heroes here in LaPorte County," Bolt for the Heart President Pierre M. Twer said. "Thanks for being resilient and brave and dedicated, especially during these tough times.”
The race was sponsored by Franciscan Health, the Play for Jake Foundation and Performance Services, as well as other companies and race participants.
“We are humbled to be able to do this. It’s taken a lot of people to make this all happen, but lives will be saved because of this donation today and LaPorte County will be safer,” he said.
Last year, the sheriff's office responded to 253 medical calls in rural areas. This year, it handled 200 calls to remote parts of the county, LaPorte County Sheriff John Boyd said.
“There are times when a police officer is as many as 16 miles closer to a patient who is in need than an ambulance. And in the case of cardiac arrest, minutes can be the difference between survivability and death,” Boyd said.
More than 250 people took part in the race in September, including 30 half-marathon runners. It was adjusted for coronavirus, such as by offering staggered start times and virtual race options.
“It takes a great team and a great effort to host a successful event in this day and age, and here we are gathered today to celebrate exactly that,” Franciscan Health Michigan City President and CEO Dean Mazzoni said. “Despite the circumstances, this group demonstrated beyond a doubt that we can safely and responsibly have our Bolt for the Heart event.”
The event raised $49,500. Organizers hope to eventually get a defibrillator in every patrol car in LaPorte County.
For more information, visit www.boltfortheheart.com.
