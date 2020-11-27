Bolt for the Heart, Franciscan Health donate defibrillators to LaPorte County first responders

MICHIGAN CITY — Bolt for the Heart and race sponsor Franciscan Health donated 33 defibrillators to first responders in LaPorte County.

The nonprofit's second annual Bolt for the Heart 5K Family Run/Walk and inaugural Half Marathon raised funds to get the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department 29 defibrillators and the Long Beach Police Department another four.

“We want to give a heartfelt thanks to our law enforcement heroes here in LaPorte County," Bolt for the Heart President Pierre M. Twer said. "Thanks for being resilient and brave and dedicated, especially during these tough times.”

The race was sponsored by Franciscan Health, the Play for Jake Foundation and Performance Services, as well as other companies and race participants.

“We are humbled to be able to do this. It’s taken a lot of people to make this all happen, but lives will be saved because of this donation today and LaPorte County will be safer,” he said.

Last year, the sheriff's office responded to 253 medical calls in rural areas. This year, it handled 200 calls to remote parts of the county, LaPorte County Sheriff John Boyd said.