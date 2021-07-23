Bolt for the Heart run to provide defibrillators to first responders

This year's Bolt for the Heart 5K run will take place on the eve of Halloween with costumed racers.

“Bolt for the Heart is celebrating our 10th year of operation in Indiana and excited to announce our third annual 5K run/walk in Michigan City. This year we will add a 10K distance as well. We are excited and honored to partner yet again with Franciscan Health, the Michigan City and LaPorte police departments and Michigan City,” Bolt for the Heart President Pierre Twer said.

The race will take place at 9 a.m. Oct. 30 at Washington Park along the Michigan City lakefront. All of the proceeds will be used to buy lifesaving automatic external defibrillators for patrol cars.

“Police officers are often the first to a scene where someone may need an AED, equipping every police car in LaPorte County is our goal,” Twer said.

The goal is to provide 55 defibrillators to the Michigan City police department and 30 to the police in LaPorte. The departments, along with the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, will compete to see who can get the most officers to participate.