Bolt for the Heart run to provide defibrillators to first responders

This year's Bolt for the Heart 5K run will take place on the eve of Halloween with costumed racers.
“Bolt for the Heart is celebrating our 10th year of operation in Indiana and excited to announce our third annual 5K run/walk in Michigan City. This year we will add a 10K distance as well. We are excited and honored to partner yet again with Franciscan Health, the Michigan City and LaPorte police departments and Michigan City,” Bolt for the Heart President Pierre Twer said.
The race will take place at 9 a.m. Oct. 30 at Washington Park along the Michigan City lakefront. All of the proceeds will be used to buy lifesaving automatic external defibrillators for patrol cars.
“Police officers are often the first to a scene where someone may need an AED, equipping every police car in LaPorte County is our goal,” Twer said.
The goal is to provide 55 defibrillators to the Michigan City police department and 30 to the police in LaPorte. The departments, along with the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, will compete to see who can get the most officers to participate.
“We are excited to participate in this friendly competition between our departments for the ultimate goal of providing this service to the citizens and visitors to our city. Our department has one recorded save and this with only AEDs in six patrol cars. We look forward to getting more to eventually equip every officer’s car with one to further protect the public. Please join us in support of this worthy cause and join team LaPorte,” LaPorte Police Chief Paul Brettin said.
The departments and the public also will compete in a costume contest.
“We are excited to partner with Bolt for the Heart in our endeavor to make the Michigan City Police Department 100 percent rescue-ready," Michigan City Police Chief Dion Campbell said. "The ability to equip our officers with 55 lifesaving AEDs through exciting community events is a terrific opportunity. On the brighter end of an unprecedented year of dealing with COVID-19, this is a perfect time to bring the Michigan City Community together for family fun and a great cause."
The Bolt for the Heart nonprofit has donated more than 2,000 defibrillators, raising the money for its 5K and half-marathon races. That includes 550 for Indiana State Police and more than 60 for first responders in LaPorte County thus far.
“Franciscan Health Michigan City is once again honored to sponsor the third annual Bolt for the Heart in beautiful Washington Park, Michigan City," Franciscan Health Michigan City President and CEO Dean Mazzoni said. "The purpose of this event is to save lives in LaPorte county. We aim to accomplish this with a fun-filled, active day that supports our local police departments in Michigan City and La Porte. Through local partnerships and collective impact, we are proud to provide our first responders with the tools they need to save lives as they are often the first on the scene for a cardiac-related event.”
Bolt for the Heart is now seeking sponsors.
For more information, email pierre@boltfortheheart.com or visit www.boltfortheheart.com.