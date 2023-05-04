Bolt for the Heart recently donated 40 automatic external defibrillators to LaPorte County first responders in the hope of saving lives.

The nonprofit, which supplies AEDs to police departments around the state, raised funds with Franciscan Health at the Bolt for the Heart Hallowrun race at Washington Park at the Lake Michigan lakefront in Michigan City last fall to buy the defibrillators for the Michigan City Police Department, LaPorte Police Department and the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office.

The American Heart Association estimates at least 40,000 lives could be saved every year if a responder to a heart attack knew CPR and applied an AED within five minutes. It's estimated cardiac arrest kills 335,000 people a year in the United States, roughly 95% of whom die because they were treated too late.

Bolt from the Heart was founded 2010 by Pierre Twer to ensure responding police officers were equipped to save lives. It's raised more than $1.1 million through its annual races and donated more than 700 AEDs in Central Indiana alone thus far.

Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry, Play for Jake Foundation Founder Julie West, LaPorte Mayor Tom Dermody and Franciscan Health Michigan City President and CEO Dean Mazzoni recently presented the AEDs at Franciscan Beacon Hospital in LaPorte to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, Michigan City Police Department and LaPorte Police Department.

They've aimed to provide an AED for every patrol car in each department's fleet to ensure every officer is able to defibrillate a heart attach victim in a health emergency.

For more information, visit www.boltfortheheart.com.