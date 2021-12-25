Bombers BBQ expanding to Crown Point

Bombers BBQ, the beloved barbecue restaurant in Munster, will soon expand to Crown Point and later to St. John and Valparaiso.
The military aviation-themed restaurant at 435 Ridge Road is known for its briskets and other slow-cooked meats that are smoked overnight daily and sold until supplies run out. It struck a deal with Darin Jacobs to open new franchises.
Jacobs owns Rosati's pizzerias in Munster, St. John and Valparaiso.
"I've been a longtime customer," he said. "I've been going to Bombers for lunch for quite a while. I met with the owner, Chris Cole, and he wanted to expand his restaurant so we worked out a franchise agreement."
Jacobs will open the first Bombers BBQ franchise at 35 W. 112th Ave. in Crown Point in April. It will be located next to Cold Stone Creamery and Three Monkeys Pub.
The 5,000-square-foot restaurant will seat up to 110 people. It also will have an outdoor patio.
"It's bench-style seating," Jacobs said. "It will have smaller benches than Munster, which seats 8 to 10 people per bench. It will be 4 to 6 people per bench because we don't know what the future holds with COVID."
The new restaurant will be decorated with the same military aviation theme.
"It's a pretty cool theme based on how the owner's relatives served in Vietnam and World War II," Jacobs said. "Our ceilings are higher so we could do some pretty cool stuff. There's supply chain issues right now but we hope to have a two-dimensional plane coming out of the brick wall. We might have to work with a fabricator."
The Bombers will be located in a former furniture store, taking up about a quarter of the building.
"Crown Point is growing, especially with all the medical coming in," he said. "I also happen to live in Crown Point and won't have to drive with friends to Munster to get that great barbecue."
The menu will be the same as the Munster location. Top sellers include brisket, pulled pork and jalapeno cornbread.
"We smoke our meat fresh every day," Jacobs said. "There are two smokers for the restaurant and a third for the catering orders."
Bombers will do catering for as few as 50 people and as many as 500.
"We're not even opening yet and already have a catering order for a wedding in Hebron."
The restaurant serves a variety of local craft beers. It places an emphasis on quality.
"All the meat is smoked fresh daily," he said. "The Munster Bombers closed at 6:30 p.m. the other day because it ran out of barbecue. How many restaurants do you know that close because they run out of food? That's how you know it's all fresh."
Jacobs thinks the concept has great potential.
"I plan to open in St. John and Valparaiso," he said. "We're going to open in three locations and then if it works scale it further regional and nationwide. I think it's a pretty good concept. He's done his homework. This first franchise is the most important and he's really set the groundwork."
Bombers will employ about 50 to 60 people. It will have a drive-through pickup window for online and phone orders.
"Crown Point has been underserved for a while," he said. "They're putting in four roundabouts by the 109th exchange and we're right by the sports fields. When a team from out of town needs to eat, they're going to come here, not to a smaller restaurant that seats 40 to 50 people."
It's the latest in many new barbecue restaurants operating in Northwest Indiana.
"I think all the shows on the Food Network has made barbecue popular," he said. "Barbecue is coming back in a big way."
Bombers BBQ will be open in Crown Point from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.