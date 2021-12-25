Bombers BBQ expanding to Crown Point

"It's a pretty cool theme based on how the owner's relatives served in Vietnam and World War II," Jacobs said. "Our ceilings are higher so we could do some pretty cool stuff. There's supply chain issues right now but we hope to have a two-dimensional plane coming out of the brick wall. We might have to work with a fabricator."

The Bombers will be located in a former furniture store, taking up about a quarter of the building.

"Crown Point is growing, especially with all the medical coming in," he said. "I also happen to live in Crown Point and won't have to drive with friends to Munster to get that great barbecue."

The menu will be the same as the Munster location. Top sellers include brisket, pulled pork and jalapeno cornbread.

"We smoke our meat fresh every day," Jacobs said. "There are two smokers for the restaurant and a third for the catering orders."

Bombers will do catering for as few as 50 people and as many as 500.

"We're not even opening yet and already have a catering order for a wedding in Hebron."

The restaurant serves a variety of local craft beers. It places an emphasis on quality.