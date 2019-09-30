The Lake County prosecutor's office charged four teenagers arrested after a Friday shooting on the Borman Expressway — Naja Wilder and three juveniles — each with four level 1 felony counts of attempted murder and three level 6 felony counts of criminal recklessness.
Additional charges are expected, Indiana State Police Sgt. Ann Wojas said in a press release.
Wilder, 18, of Richton Park; a 16-year-old from Pendleton, Indiana; a 17-year-old from Park Forest; and a 17-year-old from Illinois, were arrested at a Gary apartment complex hours after gunfire erupted on Interstate 80/94 near the Burr Street exit in Gary at about 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Police said Wilder also was arrested on multiple felony warrants out of Cook County.
A 23-year-old man from Gary in a gray Kia Forte was hit by multiple bullets in his legs, and an 11-year-old from Steger, Illinois, in the back seat was struck by a bullet in their leg.
Both shooting victims were taken to to the Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in downtown Gary with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Indiana State Police. The Kia Forte had multiple bullet holes in it, but the two other people in the car were not wounded.
Two other vehicles on the highway, a Ford Focus and a Subaru Outback, also were struck by gunfire in a shooting police believe was not a random instance of road rage. No one else was injured.
Investigators later learned the gold 2017 Kia Sportage involved in Friday's expressway shooting had been stolen at gunpoint in a carjacking earlier that day in Illinois, according to Indiana State Police.
The suspects have been incarcerated and in custody at Lake County Jail in Crown Point.