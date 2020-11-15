Bosak Auto Group acquires Lake Shore Toyota and Ford in Burns Harbor

Bosak Auto Group acquired Toyota and Ford Lake Shore Toyota and Ford in Burns Harbor from Bob Kerr for an undisclosed sum.

The 94-year-old family-owned business now has nine car dealerships around the Region.

“I’m so happy I finally found a great local family to pass Lake Shore Motors on to. I know the Bosaks will take great care of our Lake Shore employees, as well as the wonderful customers we developed over the past 34 years,” said Bob Kerr, the previous owner of Lake Shore Toyota and Ford.

Bosak Auto Group sells Honda, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Kia, Nissan, Ford and Toyota vehicles to customers across the Midwest at its dealerships in Highland, Michigan City, Burns Harbor and Merrillville.

It is adding the new Toyota and Ford dealerships off Interstate 94 at 244 Melton Road to its portfolio.

“We are so excited to continue serving Porter County with these newest acquisitions. Bosak Auto Group welcomes Toyota and Ford to our auto family,” said Cary Bosak, president and CEO of Bosak Auto Group. “We look forward to another great opportunity to serve the fine residents of Northwest Indiana and surrounding communities with the broad variety of cars, trucks, and SUVs that Toyota and Ford offer."