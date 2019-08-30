Bosak Auto Group has acquired the Bob Rohrman Nissan of Chesterton dealership in Burns Harbor and the Harbor Chevrolet Buick GMC dealership in Michigan City for undisclosed sums.
“The Bosak Family is excited about our latest acquisitions in Porter and LaPorte counties," Bosak Auto Group President and CEO Cary Bosak said. "Our customers have welcomed us with open arms, and as residents of the Region, we could not be more grateful for that."
The long-established family-run automotive group, which dates back to the founding of Bosak Motor Sales in 1928, added its sixth and seventh locations in Northwest Indiana with the new acquisitions. It already has dealerships in Burns Harbor, Highland, Merrillville and Michigan City.
Its acquisition of Bob Rohrman Nissan of Chesterton at 220 Verplank Road, just south of Interstate 94, expands its presence in Burns Harbor and the greater Duneland area. The dealership has been rebranded as Bosak Nissan.
“We have an exciting opportunity to represent Nissan and its broad line-up of cars, trucks and SUVs," Bosak said. "We look forward to this partnership with them and to serving the fine residents of Burns Harbor and other nearby towns."
Bosak Auto Group, which built its flagship Bosak Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram dealership on U.S. 30 in Merrillville in 1973, also acquired Harbor Chevrolet Buick GMC in Michigan City, less than a year after Harbor Buick GMC closed its Portage location at 6100 U.S. 6 and sold that dealership to Castle Subaru.
The former Harbor dealership at the busy intersection of Route 421 and I-94 is Bosak's second in Michigan City, expanding its new and used car and truck options. The newly rebranded Bosak Chevrolet Buick GMC at 9911 West 300 North serves customers throughout Northwest Indiana, including in Michigan City, Porter County and LaPorte County, as well as the Michiana market.
“The Bosak family is excited and proud to have a growing presence in Michigan City. We have been a part of the fabric of the city since 2010 and have enjoyed getting to know and interact with the people in the community," Bosak said. "Once again, we have an opportunity to represent Chevrolet, and we have added two new brands to the Bosak Auto Group — Buick and GMC. We have a great partnership with General Motors and are excited to be their retailer in Michigan City."
Bosak Auto Group's dealership portfolio now encompasses Bosak Chevrolet and Bosak Kia in Burns Harbor, Bosak Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram in Merrillville, Bosak Honda Highland, Bosak Honda and Bosak Chevrolet Buick GMC in Michigan City and Bosak Nissan in Burns Harbor.