Bosak CEO dies, remembered for contributions to community

Bosak Auto Group CEO Cary C. Bosak is being remembered for his contributions to the community, work ethic and achievements in the business world.

Bosak, a husband and a father of four, died Friday at the age of 61 after a heart attack.

"To say the least, our entire family is broken," his sister and Bosak Auto Group Chief Marketing Officer Theresa Bosak said. "We have learned, loved, laughed and cried together forever, and to think of continuing without Cary in any way seems nearly impossible right now."

Cary Bosak was a graduate of Andrean High School and the University of Notre Dame. His family has deep roots in the Region and his father Jack also was a Notre Dame graduate. Bosak earned both a bachelor's degree and master's degree from the university. He regularly attended Notre Dame football games and was known for hosting a tailgate with his signature Bloody Marys.