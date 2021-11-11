Bosak CEO dies, remembered for contributions to community

Bosak Auto Group CEO Cary C. Bosak is being remembered for his contributions to the community, work ethic and achievements in the business world.
Bosak, a husband and a father of four, died Friday at the age of 61 after a heart attack.
"To say the least, our entire family is broken," his sister and Bosak Auto Group Chief Marketing Officer Theresa Bosak said. "We have learned, loved, laughed and cried together forever, and to think of continuing without Cary in any way seems nearly impossible right now."
Cary Bosak was a graduate of Andrean High School and the University of Notre Dame. His family has deep roots in the Region and his father Jack also was a Notre Dame graduate. Bosak earned both a bachelor's degree and master's degree from the university. He regularly attended Notre Dame football games and was known for hosting a tailgate with his signature Bloody Marys.
"Cary Bosak was a man of integrity and humility, philanthropy and love. That was evident in his 29-year marriage to Jen and his devotion to their kids, Cam, Carson, Logan and Cade," his family said in an obituary. "It was evident in his leadership at Bosak Motors, where his attitude and work ethic inspired the best from all who worked alongside him. Whether you were his oldest friend or just meeting him, you could just feel it — there was an energy and a joy he carried with him. Cary Bosak loved his life."
Bosak Auto Group operates multiple auto dealerships in Burns Harbor, Chesterton, Highland, Merrillville and Michigan City. One of the largest dealership groups in Northwest Indiana, it sells a variety of brands including Buick, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Ford, Dodge, GMC, Honda, Jeep, Kia, Ram, Nissan and Toyota.
"As the CEO of the Bosak Auto Group, Cary noted that his wins were rarely, if ever, an individual accomplishment, and he made sure celebrating them wasn’t either," his family said in the obituary. "His was a life defined by togetherness — working alongside his siblings, cherishing every family milestone, golfing and traveling with friends, cheering on his kids in their sports and even more emphatically in their lives."
Bosak served on the boards of the Andrean High School Foundation and St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart. He was a donor to many causes, including the American Heart Association, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and the new Dean and Barbara White Community Center in Crown Point.
The family plans a private Catholic funeral service and requests donations to the American Heart Association in lieu of flowers.