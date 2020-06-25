Botz Coffee brewing up artisan roasts in Munster

Falloon went on to train at CoRo in Berkeley, California and started roasting at JBC Coffee in Madison, Wisconsin. He roasts beans sourced from Columbia, Ethiopia and El Salvador.

"My approach is to try to work with different importers and exporters who are transparent," he said. "When I'm purchasing green coffee beans I check if it's a sustainable process. By purchasing transparent, sustainable beans you can really make a difference."

Every batch is unique and sold in bags designed to play off themes of robotics, computing and "general geekery." Falloon strives to showcase the unique flavor of each batch and roast something he thinks his customers will enjoy.

"I think specialty coffee can be very approachable," he said. "A roast might have sort of a peach note. A lot of people have eaten a peach. These coffees have unique flavors that are still approachable and that people could drink with sugar or cream."

Botz Coffee will focus on continuing to build a customer base through e-commerce and is looking to launch a subscription service, potentially branching out into frozen vintage beans. Specialty coffee roasting has been gaining in popularity along with other artisan beverages like craft beer, wine and mead as consumers gravitate more toward passionate artisanship than mass production.