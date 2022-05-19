Boy George and Culture Club to perform at Four Winds

A man without conviction, a man who doesn't know how to sell a contradiction will sing about how his love was an addiction at an upcoming show in Harbor Country.

Boy George and Culture Club will perform at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo.

The popular new wave group will perform at 8 pm Aug. 27 at the Silver Creek Event Center at 11111 Wilson Road in New Buffalo.

Culture Club attained seven Top Ten hits in the United Kingdom and six Top Ten singles in the United States during the early 1980s.

"Though their music was radio-ready, what brought the band stardom was Boy George, the group's charismatic, cross-dressing lead singer," the casino said in a press release. "George dressed in flamboyant dresses and wore heavy makeup, creating a disarmingly androgynous appearance that created a sensation on early MTV. George also had a biting wit and frequently came up with cutting quips that won Culture Club heavy media exposure in both America and Britain. "

The band is credited with creating several new wave classics like "Do You Really Want to Hurt Me," "Karma Chameleon," "Time (Clock of the Heart)," "It's a Miracle," "Miss Me Blind" and "The War Song."

But Culture Club broke up by 1986, due to changing tastes, frayed relations and George's drug addiction.

"While his solo career produced several dance hits in Europe, he didn't land an American hit until 1992, when his cover of Dave Berry's 'The Crying Game' was featured in the Academy Award-nominated film of the same name," the casino said in a press release.

Tickets range from $79 to $115.

For more information, call 866-494-6371 or visit fourwindscasino.com.

