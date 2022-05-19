 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Boy George and Culture Club to perform at Four Winds

  • 0
Boy George and Culture Club to perform at Four Winds

Boy George poses for a portrait in New York in May 2016. 

 Drew Gurian/Invision/AP

A man without conviction, a man who doesn't know how to sell a contradiction will sing about how his love was an addiction at an upcoming show in Harbor Country.

Boy George and Culture Club will perform at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo.

The popular new wave group will perform at 8 pm Aug. 27 at the Silver Creek Event Center at 11111 Wilson Road in New Buffalo.

Culture Club attained seven Top Ten hits in the United Kingdom and six Top Ten singles in the United States during the early 1980s.

"Though their music was radio-ready, what brought the band stardom was Boy George, the group's charismatic, cross-dressing lead singer," the casino said in a press release. "George dressed in flamboyant dresses and wore heavy makeup, creating a disarmingly androgynous appearance that created a sensation on early MTV. George also had a biting wit and frequently came up with cutting quips that won Culture Club heavy media exposure in both America and Britain. "

People are also reading…

The band is credited with creating several new wave classics like "Do You Really Want to Hurt Me," "Karma Chameleon," "Time (Clock of the Heart)," "It's a Miracle," "Miss Me Blind" and "The War Song."

But Culture Club broke up by 1986, due to changing tastes, frayed relations and George's drug addiction.

"While his solo career produced several dance hits in Europe, he didn't land an American hit until 1992, when his cover of Dave Berry's 'The Crying Game' was featured in the Academy Award-nominated film of the same name," the casino said in a press release.

Tickets range from $79 to $115. 

For more information, call 866-494-6371 or visit fourwindscasino.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Valpo architecture firm has designed landmark buildings for a half-century

Valpo architecture firm has designed landmark buildings for a half-century

An architecture firm that started in Valparaiso a half century ago has gone on to design many landmark buildings in Northwest Indiana, including the Duesenberg Welcome Center at Valparaiso University, the Regional Mental Health Center in Merrillville and Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk Pavilion at the Indiana Dunes National Park.

The Resilient Midtown Gary Tour to showcase neighborhood

The Resilient Midtown Gary Tour to showcase neighborhood

The tour will make stops at 10 sites of cultural, political and historical significance, including the Richard Hatcher campaign headquarters, Vee-Jay Records, a cooperative grocery store and the historic newsroom of The Gary American African-American newspaper. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Mastercard to begin trial tech program where you pay with your face

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts