Boy Scout customizes transport wagon for pediatric patients at Community Hospital

Boy Scout customizes transport wagon for pediatric patients at Community Hospital

Boy Scout Adam Lung and his father, Assistant Scoutmaster Jason Lung, donate a wagon to Community Hospital leadership for pediatric patients. From left are Jason Lung; Randy Neiswonger, Community Hospital CEO; Tracy Sharp, Community Hospital pediatric nurse manager; Adam Lung; and Carla Meyer, director of nursing and patient care services at Community Hospital.

 Joseph S. Pete

A Boy Scout customized a transport wagon for pediatric patients at Community Hospital.

Boy Scout Adam Lung of St. John designed, crafted and raised the funds for 15 customized red wagons with IV poles and safety belts for Community Hospital in Munster. He donated the wagons to move around pediatric patients in Northwest Indiana and greater Chicagoland as his Eagle Project.

Lung, a 17-year-old at Lake Central High School, researched the project for several months.

“The wagons can reduce stress when used by children who want to have a little fun while being moved during their hospitalization,” he said.

Community Hospital Pediatrics Unit Nurse Manager Tracy Sharp said the wagons will bring joy to the hospital’s youngest patients.

“Adam’s donation will certainly bring smiles to the faces of our pediatric patients,” Sharp said. “It will help relieve anxiety for them and also ease the minds of their parents.”

Community Hospital Chief Executive Officer Randy Neiswonger said the donation would benefit many sick kids.

“We are thrilled to accept this gift on behalf of our current and future pediatrics patients,” Neiswonger said. “It was a pleasure to meet Adam and learn about his engineering and design process. He certainly has a bright future.”

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Where you should keep your emergency fund

