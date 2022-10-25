Boy Scouts to honor Halpern family with Distinguished Citizen Award

The Boy Scouts of America will honor Fred, Donna, Joshua and Ashley Halpern, owners of Albert’s Diamond Jewelers, at the 30th annual Distinguished Citizen Award Dinner on Nov. 9.

The celebration will begin at 6 p.m. at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road in Munster. Jeff Strack, president/CEO of Strack & Van Til, is the event chairman.

The Pathway to Adventure Council of the Boy Scouts of America will honor the Halpern family for their charitable ventures, including the annual auction for multiple sclerosis, which has raised more than $2.6 million.

The family also supports Foodbank of Indiana, NWI Parkinson’s, the Boys & Girls Club, South Shore Arts, the Humane Society and Tradewinds. For more than 30 years, Albert’s Diamond Jewelers has given its Most Improved Student Award to area students and the Hometown Heroes Award to local first responders.

Established by the Boy Scouts of America, the Distinguished Citizen Award Dinner celebrates outstanding individuals in the community for their impact on the lives of others in Northwest Indiana.

Community members are invited to join the Pathway to Adventure Council in honoring the 2022 Distinguished Citizen Award recipients. For more information, contact Development Director Abby Krause, 312-786-4657 or Abigail.Krause@scouting.org.

To register online and review sponsorship opportunities for the Nov. 9 dinner, visit tinyurl.com/BSADCD. Proceeds will be used for Scouting programs in Northwest Indiana.