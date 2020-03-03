BP aims to become net zero on carbon by 2050

BP has set the goal of becoming "net zero" on carbon by 2050.
The London-based energy giant, which operates the BP Whiting Refinery on the Lake Michigan lakefront, said it aspires to be net zero on its oil and gas production, with a 50% cut in the carbon intensity of its products within the next three decades.
BP, which employs more than 1,800 workers at the 1,400-acre former Standard Oil Refinery in Whiting, plans to install methane measurement at all its major oil and gas processing sites by 2023, reduce methane intensity of operations by 50%, and boost investment in non-oil and gas business.
The company, which has invested more in renewable energy sources in recent years, said it wants to "fundamentally transform its whole organization."
“The world’s carbon budget is finite and running out fast; we need a rapid transition to net zero," new CEO Bernard Looney said. "We all want energy that is reliable and affordable, but that is no longer enough. It must also be cleaner. To deliver that, trillions of dollars will need to be invested in replumbing and rewiring the world’s energy system. It will require nothing short of reimagining energy as we know it."
BP employees will be incentivized to come up with ways to reduce carbon emissions at all of the company's operations.
“This will certainly be a challenge, but also a tremendous opportunity," Looney said. "It is clear to me, and to our stakeholders, that for BP to play our part and serve our purpose, we have to change. And we want to change — this is the right thing for the world and for BP.”
BP estimates it now releases about 55 million tons of CO2 equivalent a year.
“Energy markets are changing, driven by climate change, technology and societal expectations, and the board supports Bernard and his new leadership team's ambition for BP," Chairman Helge Lund said. "Aiming for net zero is not only the right thing for BP, it is the right thing for our shareholders and for society more broadly. As we embark on this ambitious agenda, we will maintain a strong focus on safe, reliable and efficient operations and on delivering the promises we have made to our investors.”
The multinational energy company, which operates three oil refineries in the United States, said it plans to offer customers more low- and no-carbon products. It plans to selectively invest more in non-oil and gas businesses that it can develop over time.
“This is what we mean by making BP net zero. It directly addresses all the carbon we get out of the ground as well as all the greenhouse gases we emit from our operations," Looney said.
The company, whose largest refinery is the BP Whiting Refinery, remains committed to maximizing profits and delivering value to shareholders while undergoing the transition, he said.