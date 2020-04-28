BP announces $4.4 billion loss after income plummets 67%

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The global coronavirus pandemic that's infected more than 3 million people worldwide and killed more than 210,000 people across the globe has taken a major toll on the oil industry, causing crude oil prices to fall into negative territory.

It's also hit home on Northwest Indiana's industrialized lakeshore.

BP, which operates the BP Whiting Refinery on the Lake Michigan lakeshore, brought in $800 million in underlying replacement cost profit in the first quarter, down 67% from $2.4 billion in the first quarter of 2019. The London-based energy giant suffered inventory holding losses of $3.7 billion as a result of the dramatic fall in oil prices as the pandemic spread during the end of the quarter, causing a loss of $4.4 billion for the quarter.

"This extraordinary time for the world demands extraordinary responses. And thankfully we are seeing that just about everywhere we look around the world," new BP Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney said. "Our industry has been hit by supply and demand shocks on a scale never seen before, but that is no excuse to turn inward. BP, like many other companies, is stepping up and extending a helping hand to those in need. We do it not because it is expected of us – but because we want to. That is consistent with our purpose."