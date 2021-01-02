BP announces board appointments, retirements

BP has announced the appointment of two new board members and two retirements.

The London-based energy giant, which operates the largest refinery in the Midwest along Whiting's lakeshore on Lake Michigan, named the American Karen Richardson and the German Johannes Teyssen to the board as non-executive directors effective Jan. 1, 2021.

"On behalf of the board, I am delighted to welcome Karen and Johannes to BP. Karen brings exceptional knowledge of digital, technology, cyber and IT security matters from her career working with innovative companies in Silicon Valley," Chairman Helge Lund said. "With long experience and a decade at the helm of one of Europe’s largest energy companies, Johannes brings deep knowledge of the sector and its continuing transformation."

BP, which employs about 1,750 workers at the BP Whiting Refinery, also confirmed Sir Ian Davis retired from the board on Wednesday and Brendan Nelson will retire after BP's annual general meeting on May 12, to be succeeded by Tushar Morzaria as chair of the audit committee.