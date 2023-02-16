BP is looking to broaden its retail footprint in the United States by acquiring TravelCenters of America for $1.3 billion.

Ohio-based TravelCenters of America operates truck stops off highways around the country, including in Gary, Lake Station, Porter and DeMotte.

BP, which runs the BP Whiting Refinery, will pay six times TravelCenters's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization over the last 12 months. The London-based energy giant expects to bring in $800 million more in EBITDA by 2025 as a result of the deal.

It will take over about 280 travel centers in 44 states across the country. TravelCenters of America's retail network is expected to deliver BP more than 15% returns and double its global convenience gross margins.

Flush after record profits that followed the soaring gas prices last year, BP expects to make the acquisition entirely in cash, paying $86 per share.

BP has been targeting convenience stores as a growth engine as it looks to transition beyond just fossil fuels. The deal also will present growth opportunities for electric vehicle charging, biofuels, renewable natural gas and hydrogen for passenger vehicles and fleets.

“This is BP's strategy in action," BP CEO Bernard Looney said. "We are doing exactly what we said we would, leaning into our transition growth engines. This deal will grow our convenience and mobility footprint across the US and grow earnings with attractive returns. Over time, it will allow us to advance four of our five strategic transition growth engines. By enabling growth in EV charging, biofuels and RNG and later hydrogen, we can help our customers decarbonize their fleets. It’s a compelling combination.”

Over the next decade, BP expects to invest about half of the $55 billion to $65 billion it will spend on transition capital investments on convenience, electric vehicle charging and bioenergy.

BP will take over travel centers averaging around 25 acres each with a range of facilities for passenger vehicles and semi-trailer trucks, including truck maintenance and repair services. It will gain more than 600 full-service and quick-service restaurants, like the Iron Skillet, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell at the Gary location on Grant Street.

An estimated 70% of the TravelCenter's gross margin comes from its convenience store business, which is double BP's convenience store gross margin worldwide.

“Subject to approvals, we look forward to welcoming the TA team to bp. TA's amazing nationwide network of on-highway locations combined with bp's more than 8,000 off-highway locations have the potential to offer travelers and professional drivers a seamless experience for decades to come," BP American Chairman and President Dave Lawler said.