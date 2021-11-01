BP, Cleveland-Cliffs among speakers at Lakeshore Chamber's 16th annual Business Expo

Representatives from BP, Cleveland Cliffs Hammond Group and NIPSCO will address a crowd of businesspeople at the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce's 16th annual Business Expo later this month.
The panel of local business leaders will discuss the subject of "Achieving a Low Carbon Future" at the expo at Dynasty Banquets at 4125 Calumet Avenue at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 18.
A luncheon with speakers will take place between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. The annual business expo is scheduled for 1-4 p.m.
Businesses from across north Lake County and beyond will have booths displaying their products and services while they mingle with customers, contractors, suppliers and the general public. Businesses can distribute business cards and decorate their booths for the fall season.
Vendors and sponsors also will be able to talk about their businesses live on the Hammond-based radio station WJOB 1230 AM.
Reservations to the luncheon are $35. The business expo is free and open to the general public.
The Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce, a merger of the Hammond and East Chicago chambers of commerce, represents and promotes businesses across north Lake County. Its members include Ameristar, Strack & Van Til, Hammond Group, Hammond Machine Works, Dixon's Florist, AT&T, Bishop Noll, BMO Harris, Calumet Waste & Recycling, Cargill, CSK Architects, EnviroForencis, FedEx, First Savings Bank of Hegewisch, Freddy's Steakhouse, Goodwill, Hard Rock Casino, Huhtamaki, Indiana Harbor Belt & Railroad, Korellis, Lake Mortgage, Lost Marsh Golf Course, and Ironworkers Local #395.
Booths, luncheon tickets and sponsorships to the annual business expo are all available.
For more information or to RSVP, call 219-931-1000, Ext. 102.
