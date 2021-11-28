BP diversifying but refinery and Region jobs here to stay: 'We don't see anything that will reduce jobs'

BP is looking at bringing in electric vehicle charging stations and expanding its gas station footprint, he said.

"It's preparing for the future," he said. "The refinery, however, I have to say is a mainstay. If we did anything there it would be bringing in more biofuels, to run along with the hydrocarbon and reducing emissions there. We are talking about carbon capture. We do recognize there's geology in the state that helps us with that."

BP also is looking at partnering with governments, including in the Midwest, to reduce its carbon footprint at a regional level.

"We're looking at that in Indiana now," Brown said. "We've got a lot of potential here. We're looking at partnering with different regions on what is the solution here? Is it wind? Is it solar? Is it a combination? We're looking at being that type of provider. We have a lot of potential here in Northwest Indiana so are putting together proposals to do just that."

People want cleaner energy but still need energy, Brown said.