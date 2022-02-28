BP divesting from Russian oil company over Ukraine invasion

BP is divesting its 19.75% stake in the Rosneft oil company in Russia over the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The London-based multinational energy giant, whose largest refinery in the world is in Whiting, plans to remove its directors from the Rosneft board immediately and no longer report reserves, production or profit for Rosneft.

The divestiture follows widespread protests to Russia's war against Ukraine. Hundreds gathered in protest Sunday in Chicago's Ukrainian Village. Members of the First Unitarian Church of Hobart rallied Sunday night in downtown Hobart. Hammond displayed the colors of the Ukrainian flag around the city, including on City Hall and pedestrian bridges along the Erie-Lackawanna Trail.

BP is abandoning a financial stake it has held in Moscow-based Rosneft since 2013.

“Russia’s attack on Ukraine is an act of aggression which is having tragic consequences across the region. BP has operated in Russia for over 30 years, working with brilliant Russian colleagues," BP Chair Helge Lund said. "However, this military action represents a fundamental change. It has led the BP board to conclude, after a thorough process, that our involvement with Rosneft, a state-owned enterprise, simply cannot continue. We can no longer support BP representatives holding a role on the Rosneft board.

"The Rosneft holding is no longer aligned with BP’s business and strategy and it is now the board’s decision to exit bp’s shareholding in Rosneft. The BP board believes these decisions are in the best long-term interests of all our shareholders.”

BP CEO Bernard Looney has stepped down from the Rosneft board, effective immediately.

“Like so many, I have been deeply shocked and saddened by the situation unfolding in Ukraine, and my heart goes out to everyone affected. It has caused us to fundamentally rethink BP’s position with Rosneft," he said. "I am convinced that the decisions we have taken as a board are not only the right thing to do, but are also in the long-term interests of BP. Our immediate priority is caring for our great people in the region, and we will do our utmost to support them. We are also looking at how BP can support the wider humanitarian effort.”

The company, which employs about 1,700 workers at the BP Whiting Refinery, expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to fall by $2 billion in 2025. It projects it now will deliver a 7% to 9% return of earnings before interest, depreciation and amortization per share from resilient hydrocarbons through 2025 if oil prices average

The company said it still can increase its dividend by about 4% a year and that it will set aside 40% of its surplus cash flow to strengthen its balance sheet. The company expects to spend about $14 billion to $15 billion on capital expenditure this year, which will rise to between $14 billion and $16 billion between 2023 and 2025.

It will use 60% of its surplus cash for stock buybacks that will return money to shareholders.

