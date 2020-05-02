BP donates locally made jet fuel to COVID-19 relief efforts

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BP is donating locally made jet fuel to COVID-19 relief efforts across the country.

The company, which makes jet fuel and many other petroleum products at its BP Whiting Refinery, is donating free jet fuel to FedEx Express charter flights and Alaska Airlines flights that are delivering personal protective equipment used in the fight against coronavirus.

“Front-line medical providers depend on PPE to treat patients suffering from COVID-19 and to save lives. BP is working to help deliver this equipment quickly by donating jet fuel to air carriers who will get supplies where they need to go,” said Susan Dio, chairman and president of BP America. “COVID-19 is a human crisis. People are suffering, and BP wants to help. We’re pulling together our global resources to ensure first responders, health care workers and patients know that they’re not alone.”

BP is donating jet fuel made in Whiting, which is pumped by underground pipeline directly to the Chicago O'Hare International Airport, so that FedEx Express flights can ship critical medial supplies like gloves, gowns, ventilators and masks to the communities most in need. Its Cherry Point refinery in Washington state is doing the same.