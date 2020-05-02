BP donates locally made jet fuel to COVID-19 relief efforts

BP is donating locally made jet fuel to COVID-19 relief efforts across the country.
The company, which makes jet fuel and many other petroleum products at its BP Whiting Refinery, is donating free jet fuel to FedEx Express charter flights and Alaska Airlines flights that are delivering personal protective equipment used in the fight against coronavirus.
“Front-line medical providers depend on PPE to treat patients suffering from COVID-19 and to save lives. BP is working to help deliver this equipment quickly by donating jet fuel to air carriers who will get supplies where they need to go,” said Susan Dio, chairman and president of BP America. “COVID-19 is a human crisis. People are suffering, and BP wants to help. We’re pulling together our global resources to ensure first responders, health care workers and patients know that they’re not alone.”
BP is donating jet fuel made in Whiting, which is pumped by underground pipeline directly to the Chicago O'Hare International Airport, so that FedEx Express flights can ship critical medial supplies like gloves, gowns, ventilators and masks to the communities most in need. Its Cherry Point refinery in Washington state is doing the same.
“FedEx is working closely with the U.S. Departments of Defense, Health and Human Services ... to offer logistics support on a number of initiatives including cargo flights of personal protective equipment and medical supplies,” said Don Colleran, president and CEO of FedEx Express. “The generous donation of fuel and carbon offsets from BP for these charter flights will reduce the cost for government agencies and support our commitment to sustainability across FedEx Express.”
BP also is offering a 50-cents-per-gallon discount on fuel for those on the front line of the crisis, including first responders, doctors, nurses and hospital workers who are verified through ID.me, a digital identity verification system. Health care workers have gotten 800,000 discounts on gas so far.
