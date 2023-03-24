BP is facing a rival bid for TravelCenters of America, which it's seeking to buy for $1.3 billion.

Ohio-based TravelCenters of America operates truck stops off interstate highways across the nation, including in Gary, Lake Station, Porter and DeMotte.

BP, which operates the BP Whiting Refinery along the lakeshore in Whiting, Hammond and East Chicago in north Lake County, offered $86 per share in cash, or six times TravelCenters's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization over the last 12 months.

TravelCenters of America disclosed in a proxy statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission it got a rival bid for $92 a share from "a publicly traded fuel supplier and convenience store operator."

The undisclosed company offered to purchase 100% of TravelCenters of America's equity interest. It proposed financing the acquisition through cash on hand, external financing and new lines of credit, asking for a 30-day timeline to conduct due diligence.

At stake is a retail network of 280 travel centers in 44 states across the country.

The TravelCenters of America board met and determined the eleventh-hour rival proposal was not a superior proposal given its heavy reliance on borrowing.

The board decided not to engage in negotiations with the rival bidder due to its "credit rating and financial conditions," according to the SEC filing.

"The independent directors identified, among other reasons for their conclusion, that, despite Party G proposing a higher per share price than BP has agreed to pay, the Party G Proposal indicated that Party G would require significant third-party financing and there was no firm commitment from a potential financing source to provide such financing and the financing markets remain uncertain; Party G indicated that it would require approximately 30 days to complete diligence and enter into definitive agreements, which would delay the consummation of a potential sale of TravelCenters and during which time the pending transaction would remain subject to risks related to the performance of each counterparty and macroeconomic factors," TravelCenters of America said in the filing.

The board is encouraging shareholders to vote for the BP acquisition offer instead.

BP has been working to diversify its portfolio as it transitions beyond fossil fuels, including by expanding its retail footprint.