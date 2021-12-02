BP fined $512,450, agrees to increase pollution controls at Whiting Refinery

BP agreed to pay $512,450 in penalties and implement more pollution controls at the BP Whiting Refinery after reaching a settlement with environmental groups that sued over repeated air violations in 2019.
The Sierra Club, Natural Resources Defense Council, Environmental Law and Policy Center, Environmental Integrity Project and others sued the London-based multinational energy giant for repeatedly violating legal limits on soot at its more-than-century-old Whiting Refinery, which is one of the oldest and largest in the nation. BP agreed to do more to monitor and prevent the emission of fine particle air pollution that has been linked to asthma, heart attacks and other health issues.
The two sides reached an agreement that was filed in federal court Thursday. The U.S. Department of Justice and Environmental Protection Agency helped negotiate the agreement.
“Today’s agreement should significantly reduce fine particle pollution from BP’s refinery, and ensure that violations of emission limits are reported and quickly corrected,” said Eric Schaeffer, executive director of the Environmental integrity Project. “While environmental groups initiated the enforcement actions that led to the settlement today, we greatly appreciate the hard work by the U.S. EPA and Justice Department to bring it across the finish line."
BP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Amanda Shepherd, director of the Hoosier Chapter of the Sierra Club, said the air pollution from the refinery disproportionately impacted minorities and low-income residents in north Lake County.
"By holding BP Whiting accountable for their repeated violations of the Clean Air Act, this settlement will provide important protections for the thousands of people living within three miles of the Whiting refinery, of which the majority are black or Latinx. This consent decree serves as an important win for environmental justice in Northwest Indiana that we hope to build upon to provide a healthier and more equitable environment for all."
Environmental groups sued BP in 2019 after the company's testing showed the refinery exceeded particulate limits in 2016, 2017 and 2018. The refinery also did not operate its pollution controls at the required power levels for 3,481 hours between 2015 an 2019, according to the lawsuit.
The environmental activists filed suit on behalf of residents living downwind from the refinery, the largest inland refinery in the United States.
“These are important protections for communities already overburdened by pollution. We will continue to be vigilant in ensuring that this facility, located on the shores of our Great Lakes, operates under the standards it has agreed to," said Margrethe Kearney, senior attorney at the Environmental Law & Policy Center.
Founded by Standard Oil in 1889, the BP Whiting Refinery encompasses more than 1,400 acres along the Lake Michigan lakefront in Whiting, Hammond and East Chicago. The refinery produces more than 440,000 barrels per day, providing much of the gas used in the Midwest as well as jet fuel, asphalt and other petroleum products.
The refinery employs more than 1,700 workers represented by the United Steelworkers, as well as many contractors.
Under the agreement, BP must conduct stack testing every six months, operate pollution control systems more often, use pollution controls whenever its catalytic crackers emit particulate matter and disclose any failure to do so. BP also will follow new testing requirements that are supposed to ensure greater accuracy when units are started up or maintained.
“Our fight against BP’s pollution has gone on way longer than it should have,” said Ann Alexander, senior attorney for the NRDC. “We sued them in 2008 for Clean Air Act violations, reached an agreement with them to curb emissions in 2012, and now here we are in 2021 reaching another agreement after they violated the first one. Let’s hope this settlement is the end of the matter.”
