BP fined $512,450, agrees to increase pollution controls at Whiting Refinery

Founded by Standard Oil in 1889, the BP Whiting Refinery encompasses more than 1,400 acres along the Lake Michigan lakefront in Whiting, Hammond and East Chicago. The refinery produces more than 440,000 barrels per day, providing much of the gas used in the Midwest as well as jet fuel, asphalt and other petroleum products.

The refinery employs more than 1,700 workers represented by the United Steelworkers, as well as many contractors.

Under the agreement, BP must conduct stack testing every six months, operate pollution control systems more often, use pollution controls whenever its catalytic crackers emit particulate matter and disclose any failure to do so. BP also will follow new testing requirements that are supposed to ensure greater accuracy when units are started up or maintained.

“Our fight against BP’s pollution has gone on way longer than it should have,” said Ann Alexander, senior attorney for the NRDC. “We sued them in 2008 for Clean Air Act violations, reached an agreement with them to curb emissions in 2012, and now here we are in 2021 reaching another agreement after they violated the first one. Let’s hope this settlement is the end of the matter.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.