BP going electric with charging stations in Europe

BP operates gas stations across Northwest Indiana and the largest refinery in the Midwest along the Lake Michigan lakeshore in Whiting, Hammond and East Chicago.

But now the energy giant is going electric.

BP is teaming up with Volkswagen to install an ultra-fast electric vehicle charging network across Europe that would allow VW drivers to find and pay for charging stations more easily.

Emma Delaney, BP's executive vice president of customers and products, said it would "accelerate the take-up of electric vehicles."

“We know access to fast, reliable and convenient charging will give people more confidence to choose an EV and help overcome the fear of running out of power — also known as ‘range anxiety,'” she said. "That’s where our retail sites come in. They’re convenient — around 90% of the UK and German population live within 20 minutes of a bp or Aral location — and provide additional services, like coffee and groceries. We’re ideally placed for a speedy, and enjoyable, charging experience."