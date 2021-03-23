BP going electric with charging stations in Europe

BP operates gas stations across Northwest Indiana and the largest refinery in the Midwest along the Lake Michigan lakeshore in Whiting, Hammond and East Chicago.
But now the energy giant is going electric.
BP is teaming up with Volkswagen to install an ultra-fast electric vehicle charging network across Europe that would allow VW drivers to find and pay for charging stations more easily.
Emma Delaney, BP's executive vice president of customers and products, said it would "accelerate the take-up of electric vehicles."
“We know access to fast, reliable and convenient charging will give people more confidence to choose an EV and help overcome the fear of running out of power — also known as ‘range anxiety,'” she said. "That’s where our retail sites come in. They’re convenient — around 90% of the UK and German population live within 20 minutes of a bp or Aral location — and provide additional services, like coffee and groceries. We’re ideally placed for a speedy, and enjoyable, charging experience."
BP has pledged to cut oil and gas production by 40% by 2020 to combat climate change and has been shedding about 15% of its workforce as it seeks to cut costs and reinvent itself. It has been investing more in renewable energy, such as wind farms in downstate Indiana.
Now it's starting to leverage its network of gas stations to promote alternative energy sources.
"I’m delighted we’re working with VW — one of the world’s great automotive companies. With their technology and EV customer base, together with our superior charging experience, we can directly address customers’ needs. This will help to get more EVs on the roads and, ultimately, drive the energy transition forward," Delany said. “Enabling the rapid expansion of electric vehicles is core to BP's plans to grow our convenience and mobility business and supports our net zero ambition."
BP plans to grow its network of electric vehicle charging points to 70,000 worldwide by 2030. It will install 750 ultra-fast chargers in Germany and the United Kingdom by the end of the year.
“Ultra-fast charging is the key enabler for e-mobility and therefore a main pillar for Volkswagen´s transformation," said Thomas Schmall, CEO of Volkswager Group Components. "Together with strong partners like BP we take this important matter into our hands and will build up to 18,000 new chargers in Europe. That is about a third of the estimated ultra-fast charging demand in 2025.”