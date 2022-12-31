BP invested heavily in alternative energy in 2022

BP has long operated a fossil fuel business, but touted its progress toward sustainability in 2022, when it invested heavily in alternative energy sources as it seeks to diversify its portfolio.

The London-based energy giant, which operates the BP Whiting Refinery on the Lake Michigan shore, boosted bioenergy production, added more electrical vehicle charging stations and invested in wind, solar and hydrogen.

The company exited its 19.75% share in Rosneft in Russia in February after the invasion of Ukraine. CEO Bernard Looney told staff "it was the right thing to do."

BP announced it would invest up to 18 billion pounds in the United Kingdom and extended its 16-year collaboration with M&S Food, a convenience store chain in the UK. Convenience stores are now one of the company's "transition growth engines" along with renewables, bioenergy, hydrogen and EV charging.

It will invest 1 billion pounds in electric charging in the United Kingdom over the next decade, adding more than 900 charging stations this year.

BP kicked off a major offshore integrated site survey as it pursues offshore wind projects in the Irish and North seas. More than 200 people clocked 450 working days collecting data on seven ships. BP aims to build offshore wind farms big enough to power 6 million homes in the United Kingdom.

The multinational company also upgraded its Cedar Creek II wind farm in Colorado, installing massive 97-meter blades to capture more wind and grinding the old blades down to make lightweight concrete. It signed an agreement to operate the Australian Renewable Energy Hub, which has the potential to become one of the largest hubs of renewable and hydrogen in the world.

BP is working with ThyssenKrupp Steel to supply hydrogen and renewable power to its steel mills "in an industry that is historically difficult to decarbonize."

It also worked to help decarbonize the shipping industry with biofuel, proactive cleaning and advanced sensors. BP installed 300-kilowatt chargers in Germany to help electric trucks charge faster. It launched BP Pulse in Australia, aiming to install a network of 600 charge points for electric vehicles in the Land Down Under.

BP also supplied 100% sustainable aviation fuel to the Royal Air Force in England and invested in studies at its Lightsouce BP solar farms in Pennsylvania. It agreed to buy the U.S. biogas company Archaea Energy that has more than 80 projects in development and doubled renewable diesel capacity at its Cherry Point Refinery in Washington. It can now process around 2.6 million barrels a year of diesel fuel from bio sources like animal far and waste vegetable oil.

The company, however, continues to invest in fossil fuels.

BP partnered with Eni on an independent joint venture in Angola that can produce up to 2 billion barrels a day. It also is ramping up natural gas production.

"Projects don’t get much bigger than our Greater Tortue Ahmeyim gas field off the coast of Mauritania and Senegal," BP said in a news release. "With enough gas to support production for at least 20 years, GTA is, in fact, the largest project in our portfolio. First gas is due at the end of 2023, so this year was all about hitting our construction and installation milestones, including the final installation of 21 caissons. Each 16,000-tonne concrete structure is almost the size of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, and together they protect our new hub and terminal from rough weather and ocean conditions."