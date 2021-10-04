BP investing $269 million in Cherry Point Refinery to increase efficiency, lower carbon emissions

BP plans to invest $269 million in its Cherry Park Refinery in Washington state over the next few years.

The London-based energy giant, whose U.S. operations are headquartered in Houston, plans to boost the refinery's efficiency, double its capacity to produce renewable diesel fuel, and reduce its carbon dioxide emissions by 7%, or 160,000 tons per year.

BP said the investment aligns with its long-term goals of becoming net zero by 2050 and reducing the carbon intensity of its products by 50% by 2050 or sooner.

“BP’s new investment in Cherry Point builds on a half century of innovation in Washington state," BP America Chairman and President David Lawler said. "It will position us to provide lower carbon energy while creating jobs and reducing emissions in our operations.”

BP said the investment will create more than 300 jobs in Washington, where it supports around 36,600 jobs.

The company will spend $169 million on a hydrocracker improvement project that will cut down on flaring and unit shutdowns. The hydrocracker subjects oils to high temperatures, pressure and hydrogen to make gasoline, diesel and jet fuel.