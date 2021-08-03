BP investing in hydrogen to reduce carbon emissions

BP is partnering with The Center for Hydrogen Safety, a technical community within the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, to advance hydrogen as a next-generation fuel as it looks to reduce its carbon footprint.

“Our commitment to investing in clean hydrogen means taking a leadership role in hydrogen safety,” said Louise Jacobsen Plutt, BP’s Senior Vice-President for Hydrogen and Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage. “CHS is a global leader in providing expertise, training and other critical safety resources in the hydrogen space.”

The Center for Hydrogen Safety was founded in 2019 as part of a bid to scale up hydrogen production to supply a quarter of the world's production by 2050, the year by which many companies have pledged to eliminate all carbon emissions by the damage to the earth's climate becomes too great to reverse. The group now has 66 members and 12 strategic partners.

“We are excited to have BP as an executive member of CHS,” said Nick Barilo, executive director of the CHS. “BP has the vision to appreciate hydrogen’s major role in transforming the world’s energy portfolio and to recognize the significance that safety has in enabling this achievement.”