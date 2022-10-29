BP invests in all-electric ride-hailing business

Longtime oil giant BP continues to diversify by investing in an all-electric ride-hailing business.

The operator of the BP Whiting Refinery along the Lake Michigan shore invested $6 million in Freebee, a Miami-based company with a mobile app that summons free transportation on-demand.

BP has been investing heavily in wind, solar and renewables, but has said its BP Whiting Refinery will remain crucial as it diversifies its energy production mix.

“BP Ventures invests in companies that align with BP’s ambition to be net zero by 2050 or sooner," BP Ventures Principal Shaun Healey said. "The team at Freebee has come up with a brilliant business idea that incentivizes travel by electric vehicles without any cost to the user. We are very proud to have made our first investment in Miami’s thriving tech sector and look forward to getting started with the team.”

Freebee offers trips that are free to the user. They are paid for by local governments, corporate business parks, universities, hotels or resorts. The company owns a fleet of more than 150 electric vehicles in Florida, where it seeks to address traffic congestion, carbon emissions and other issues that arise from increased use of personal vehicles.

“Living in Miami as a student, my co-founder Jason Spiegel and I felt there must be a more economical way of getting around the city," Frebee Co-founder and Managing Partner Kris Kimball said. "With Freebee we have turned ride-hailing on its head, providing a service that is accelerating the decarbonization of mobility and is free to users. This investment from BP Ventures is an endorsement of our idea and together we will roll Freebee out across the U.S.”

The company employs 230 drivers in more than 25 markets in Florida and Virginia. It plans to expand to seven more cities in two states by year-end when it hopes to transport more than 1 million passengers a year.

It hopes to scale across the United States and help build out EV charging infrastructure, also one of BP's targets for growth.

“We are really excited at the opportunity to partner with bp ventures, which shares many of the same values that Freebee seeks to spread in our communities each day," Freebee Co-founder and Managing Partner Jason Spiegel said. "Our goal is to accelerate our growth and continue executing our mission of providing equitable and accessible transportation, which in turn helps drive economic development and stimulates the local economies.”