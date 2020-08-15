BP looks to slash oil and gas production by 40%, become 'very different company'

“BP has been an international oil company for over a century — defined by two core commodities produced by two core businesses. Now we are pivoting to become an integrated energy company — from IOC to IEC. From a company driven by the production of resources to one that that’s focused on delivering energy solutions for customers," Looney said. “We believe our new strategy provides a comprehensive and coherent approach to turn our net zero ambition into action. This coming decade is critical for the world in the fight against climate change, and to drive the necessary change in global energy systems will require action from everyone."

BP said it will cease oil exploration in new countries.

It aims to reduce emissions from upstream oil and gas production by 35% to 40% by 2030, and emissions from its operations by 30% to 35% over the next decade. The company, which operates a global network of BP and Amoco gas stations, also aims to reduce the carbon intensity of its products by 2030.

The company plans to grow its renewable generating capacity from 2.5 gigawatts to 50 gigawatts, and to boost bioenergy production from 22,000 barrels a day to more than 100 barrels a day.