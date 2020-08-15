BP looks to slash oil and gas production by 40%, become 'very different company'

WHITING — BP is looking to slash oil and gas production by 40% worldwide — about 1 million barrels of oil equivalent per day — as it looks to become carbon neutral by 2050.
The effect it would have on the BP Whiting Refinery along the Lake Michigan lakefront in Whiting, Hammond and East Chicago was not immediately clear. The former Standard Oil Refinery that dates back to 1889 is BP's largest in the world.
But the London-based energy giant is looking to reduce its carbon impact as the world grapples with climate change. The company said it will reduce its refining throughput from 1.7 million barrels per day last year to 1.2 million barrels per day.
“Energy markets are fundamentally changing, shifting towards low carbon, driven by societal expectations, technology and changes in consumer preferences," Chairman Helge Lund said. "And in these transforming markets, BP can compete and create value, based on our skills, experience and relationships. We are confident that the decisions we have taken and the strategy we are setting out today are right for BP, for our shareholders, and for wider society.”
New CEO Bernard Looney announced earlier this year a plan to "reimagine energy and reinvent BP" by pursuing a net zero carbon goal. The company is now planning a 10-fold increase in low-carbon investment from $500 million a year to $5 billion a year by 2030, such as by buying out the remaining stake in the Fowler Ridge wind farm off Interstate 65 down by Lafayette.
“BP has been an international oil company for over a century — defined by two core commodities produced by two core businesses. Now we are pivoting to become an integrated energy company — from IOC to IEC. From a company driven by the production of resources to one that that’s focused on delivering energy solutions for customers," Looney said. “We believe our new strategy provides a comprehensive and coherent approach to turn our net zero ambition into action. This coming decade is critical for the world in the fight against climate change, and to drive the necessary change in global energy systems will require action from everyone."
BP said it will cease oil exploration in new countries.
It aims to reduce emissions from upstream oil and gas production by 35% to 40% by 2030, and emissions from its operations by 30% to 35% over the next decade. The company, which operates a global network of BP and Amoco gas stations, also aims to reduce the carbon intensity of its products by 2030.
The company plans to grow its renewable generating capacity from 2.5 gigawatts to 50 gigawatts, and to boost bioenergy production from 22,000 barrels a day to more than 100 barrels a day.
“So, in the years ahead, BP is going to significantly scale-up our low-carbon energy business and transform our mobility and convenience offers. We will focus, and reduce, our oil, gas and refining portfolio. And, as we drive down emissions on our route to net zero, we are committed to continuing to deliver long-term value for our stakeholders," Looney said. “We bring with us over 100 years of experience steeped in the world of energy. We understand energy markets deeply, and have developed unique capabilities in trading, marketing, technology and innovation. And we are not starting from scratch in this new world. From our Lightsource BP joint venture — now in 13 countries — to our electric vehicle charging partnership with DiDi in China, and our industry-leading convenience partnerships with M&S in the UK and REWE in Germany — we are already building scale and capability.”
As BP reinvents into "a very different company," it has approached United Steelworkers union Local 7-1 about reducing jobs at the refinery.
The oil refinery currently employs about 1,700 workers, more than half of whom are represented by the union.
