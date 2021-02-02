BP lost $5.7 billion last year after gasoline demand cratered amid pandemic

BP lost $5.7 billion last year after oil prices cratered and gasoline demand plunged amid the global coronavirus pandemic that kept many people home and off the roads.
The London-based energy giant, which operates the BP Whiting Refinery along the Lake Michigan shoreline, had turned a profit of $10 billion the previous year.
“2020 will forever be remembered for the pain and sadness caused by COVID-19. Lives were lost — livelihoods destroyed," said CEO Bernard Looney, who took BP's helm last year. "Our sector was hit hard as well. Road and air travel are down, as are oil demand, prices and margins."
BP reported underlying replacement cost profit of $115 million in the fourth quarter, on underlying operating cash flow of $2.4 billion.
The company that operates the Region refinery that sprawls across Whiting, Hammond and East Chicago, said its financial performance was significantly impacted by COVID-19's impact on volume. BP said it suffered from lower oil and gas prices, lower refining margins, depressed demand and significant exploration write-offs.
BP is slashing its employee headcount worldwide, including at its refinery in Whiting, and looking to diversify its portfolio to include more alternative and renewable energy sources, such as the Fowler Ridge Wind Farm downstate.
"It was also a pivotal year for the company. We launched a net zero ambition, set a new strategy to become an integrated energy company and created an offshore wind business in the U.S.," Looney said. "We began reinventing BP — with nearly 10,000 people leaving the company. We strengthened our finances — taking out costs and closing major divestments. And through all of this, the underlying operations of the company remained safe — one of our safest years — and reliable, and major new projects were brought on line."
The company divested $4.2 billion last year, including a 20% stake in Oman's Block 61. It expects to make $4 billion to $6 billion from divestment in 2021, with the earnings weighted toward the second half. BP reduced its debt by $6.5 billion to $39 billion last year.
"I appreciate our team’s commitment to deliver the energy the world needed and am grateful for the support we received from investors and the communities where we work," Looney said. "We expect much better days ahead for all of us in 2021.”
