BP lost $5.7 billion last year after gasoline demand cratered amid pandemic

"It was also a pivotal year for the company. We launched a net zero ambition, set a new strategy to become an integrated energy company and created an offshore wind business in the U.S.," Looney said. "We began reinventing BP — with nearly 10,000 people leaving the company. We strengthened our finances — taking out costs and closing major divestments. And through all of this, the underlying operations of the company remained safe — one of our safest years — and reliable, and major new projects were brought on line."