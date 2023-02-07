BP reported a record profit of nearly $28 billion last year as gasoline prices soared worldwide.

BP brought in a windfall from the higher gas prices that spiked across the globe after Russia invaded Ukraine, leading to widespread embargoes on one of the world's largest exporters. Gas in the United States averaged $3.39 a gallon last year.

The company's underlying replacement cost profit was $4.8 billion for the fourth quarter, down from $8.2 billion in the previous quarter. BP still reaped $27.7 billion in underlying replacement cost profit for 2023 as a result of higher crude oil and gas prices.

"Throughout 2022, BP continued to focus on delivery of our Integrated Energy Company strategy. We are helping provide the energy the world needs today and — at the same time — investing with discipline into our transition and the energy transition — as demonstrated by the Archaea Energy acquisition," CEO Bernard Looney said. "We are strengthening BP, with our strongest upstream plant reliability on record and our lowest production costs in 16 years, helping to generate strong returns and reducing debt for the 11th quarter in a row. Importantly, we are delivering for our shareholders — with buybacks and a growing dividend. This is exactly what we said we would do and will continue to do — performing while transforming."

The company is, however, scaling back on the timeframe of its energy transition amid the record gas prices that have fueled huge profits. The London-based multinational, whose largest refinery is the BP Whiting Refinery on Lake Michigan, aims to go net zero by 2050.

It originally planned to reduce carbon emissions by 35% to 40% by the end of the decade but now that gas sales are more profitable it scaled that back to 20% to 30%.

BP pulled in $13.6 billion in operating cash flow in the fourth quarter, including $5.1 billion in surplus cash flow. It plans to buy back $2.75 billion in shares as a result.

The company just completed share buybacks of $3.2 billion in the fourth quarter. The energy giant expects to be able to deliver $4 billion worth of share buybacks a year if Brent crude oil remains above $60 per barrel, which it's well above today.

BP also reduced its net debt to $21.4 billion.

The company spent $7.4 billion in capital expenditure in the fourth quarter and $16.3 billion for the year.

BP expects to spend $16 billion to $18 billion in capital expenditure this year.