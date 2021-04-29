BP more than triples its profit to $4.7 billion after significant rise in oil prices

Buoyed by higher oil prices, BP made $4.7 billion in profit in the first quarter, up from $1.4 billion in profit in the fourth quarter of last year.
The London-based energy giant, which runs the BP Whiting Refinery along the Lake Michigan shoreline, has posted a loss of $4.7 billion the previous year.
BP pulled in $2.6 billion in underlying replacement cost profit in the first quarter, up from $0.1 billion the previous quarter. The company attributed its better-than-expected quarter to higher oil prices, bigger refining margins and "exceptional gas marketing and trading performance."
"This quarter demonstrates what we mean by performing while transforming. With the acceleration of divestment proceeds, together with strong business performance and the recovery in the price environment, we generated strong cash flow and delivered on our net debt target around a year early," CEO Bernard Looney said. "We are commencing share buybacks in the second quarter which, alongside our resilient dividend, support the growth in distributions to shareholders. And at the same time, we’ve delivered disciplined strategic progress right across BP – including building a high-quality offshore wind business, making great strides in our electrification agenda and setting ourselves up for further growth in the Gulf of Mexico."
BP had an operating cash flow of $6.1 billion. The company received $4.8 billion from divestment as it works to transition to more renewable energy sources.
The company paid about $500,000 in severance payments in the first quarter as it looks to cut 10,000 jobs, or about 15% of its global workforce.
“We performed strongly despite the ongoing COVID challenges. Convenience and mobility showed strong resilience — convenience gross margin was more than 10% higher than the same period last year, and Castrol delivered a very strong performance," said Emma Delaney, executive vice president of customers and products. "We also accelerated our work to create a fast, convenient and reliable EV charging network by joining forces with Daimler and BMW in DCS, a leading developer of digital charging software.”
BP reduced its debt by $5.6 billion to $33 billion at the end of the quarter. It bought back $33 billion in stock from shareholders.
The company said it is committed to returning at least 60% of surplus cash flow to shareholders via share buybacks so long as it can maintain a strong investment-grade credit rating. It expects to generate surplus cash flow of about $45 per barrel in the second half of the year.
“This quarter saw exceptionally strong delivery and cash contribution from across the teams, despite COVID continuing to affect our people and some operations," said Dev Sanyal, executive vice president of gas and low carbon energy. "We are seeing clear momentum and demonstrating our strategy in action.”