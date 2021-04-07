 Skip to main content
BP outlines 10 new sustainability aims

A coker unit is shown at the BP Whiting Refinery. 

 John J. Watkins, The Times

BP has laid out 10 new sustainability goals, including saving fresh water and boosting biodiversity.

The London-based energy giant that runs the BP Whiting Refinery along the Lake Michigan shoreline in Whiting, Hammond and East Chicago has released a new Sustainability Report that spells out 10 aims.

BP said it will develop enough clean energy to benefit more than 36 million people, to help more than one million people develop sustainable livelihoods, and to "support a just energy transition that advances human rights."

"Sustainability is a foundation of our new strategy," said Giulia Chierchia, BP executive vice president of strategy and sustainability. 

WATCH NOW: BP looks to slash oil and gas production by 40%, become 'very different company'

BP announced last year it would cut fossil fuel production by 40%. The company said it aims to get to net zero by 2050.

“Just as we have benchmarks to track our financial performance — such as cash flow, costs and shareholder returns — we now have benchmarks to track our sustainability performance — greenhouse gas reductions, replenishing more freshwater than we consume, advancing human rights in the places where we operate," CEO Bernard Looney said. 

The company's sustainability goals include restoring biodiversity, enhancing the well-being of its employees, becoming water positive by 2035, advancing natural climate solutions, developing a more sustainable supply chain and "unlocking new sources of value through circularity."

BP also said it would commit $1 billion to supplier diversity.

The company previously set out 10 aims related to its net zero ambitions, including reducing methane, halving its carbon intensity and investing in alternative green energy technology.

“The pain and disruption of the pandemic has only strengthened the global movement for a just transition, more equitable society and a cleaner environment," Looney said. "The world will build back better — and at BP we will do our very best to help however we can.”

