BP outlines 10 new sustainability aims

BP has laid out 10 new sustainability goals, including saving fresh water and boosting biodiversity.

The London-based energy giant that runs the BP Whiting Refinery along the Lake Michigan shoreline in Whiting, Hammond and East Chicago has released a new Sustainability Report that spells out 10 aims.

BP said it will develop enough clean energy to benefit more than 36 million people, to help more than one million people develop sustainable livelihoods, and to "support a just energy transition that advances human rights."

"Sustainability is a foundation of our new strategy," said Giulia Chierchia, BP executive vice president of strategy and sustainability.

BP announced last year it would cut fossil fuel production by 40%. The company said it aims to get to net zero by 2050.

“Just as we have benchmarks to track our financial performance — such as cash flow, costs and shareholder returns — we now have benchmarks to track our sustainability performance — greenhouse gas reductions, replenishing more freshwater than we consume, advancing human rights in the places where we operate," CEO Bernard Looney said.