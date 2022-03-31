BP partnering with Uber Eats on delivery

BP is partnering with Uber Eats on delivery around the globe.

The London-based energy giant, which operates the BP Whiting Refinery and gas stations around Northwest Indiana under the BP and Amoco brands, will deliver convenience store products from more than 3,000 retail locations around the world directly to customers' doors through the Uber Eats app or website.

The pact initially encompasses Australia, New Zealand, Poland, South Africa and the West Coast of the United States. It will be expanded to include the eastern United States later this year and then other European markets in 2023.

Uber Eats will deliver prepared food, ready meals, groceries, produce, coffee, cold drinks, wine beer and flowers from BP convenience stores. In the United Kingdom for instance, it will deliver coffee and pastries from the Wild Bean Cafes that commonly operate in its gas stations.

“We’re thrilled to team up with Uber Eats globally giving us the opportunity to reach many more consumers online in addition to those who currently visit our retail sites. We’ve seen how the pandemic has accelerated customer demand for delivered convenience and this partnership will allow us to scale up quickly on the Uber platform. And for the first time, we will be able to offer delivery options to existing customers on our own BPme app by the end of 2023," said Emma Delaney, BP's executive vice president of customers and products.

BP has more than 20,500 retail sites around the world. It estimates 550 million potential customers live within 20 minutes of one of its stores.

It will extend the arrangement to the independent gas station owner/operators in the United States who franchise under the BP brand.

“With more than 20,500 locations around the world, BP’s reach is enormous — making them critical partners as we pursue our ambitions of helping consumers across the world get what they need delivered to their doorsteps,” said Pierre Dimitri Gore-Coty, Uber’s SVP of Global Delivery. “We are proud to support this next phase of the company’s convenience growth through this delivery partnership and look forward to deeper collaboration in the future.”

