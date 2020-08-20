BP partners with Republic Services on landfill-to-natural-gas project

BP — America's largest energy investor since 2005, with more than $125 billion pumped into the U.S. economy — continues the diversify its energy portfolio as it pushes to become a net zero carbon company by 2050.
The operator of the BP Whiting Refinery is teaming up with Republic Services and Aria on four landfill-gas-to-natural-gas projects, most recently in Memphis, Tennessee.
"Expanding our renewable natural gas portfolio supports BP's ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, since it further reduces the carbon intensity of our products and can help local governments and cities lower their carbon footprint," said Sean Reavis, senior vice president, BP low carbon trading.
BP operates the BP Whiting Refinery, where it's currently look to cut some of the 1,700 jobs. The London-based energy giant said it will cut oil and gas production by 40% while increasing its investment in renewable energy tenfold.
In Memphis, BP will transport natural gas that Aria Energy will process and purify from Republic's South Shelby Landfill, capturing the biogas that is produced naturally when waste decomposes into a methane-rich natural gas that can power natural-fueled vehicles. BP will market the converted natural gas, which results in 50% fewer greenhouse gas emissions, to renewable energy customers and ship it where it needs to go via its interstate natural gas pipeline grid.
"The South Shelby RNG project upholds our ongoing commitment to converting low carbon fuel sources like landfill gas into clean, useful renewable energy for vehicles, homes and businesses," said Richard DiGia, Aria Energy president and chief executive officer.
The new facility will be able to produce the equivalent of nearly 33,250 gallons of gasoline daily.
"Renewable energy is a key element of Republic Services' long-term sustainability platform," said Pete Keller, Republic Services vice president of recycling and sustainability. "We are committed to sending 50 percent more biogas to beneficial reuse in the next 10 years, and projects like South Shelby Landfill will help us meet that goal."
