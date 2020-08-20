BP partners with Republic Services on landfill-to-natural-gas project

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BP — America's largest energy investor since 2005, with more than $125 billion pumped into the U.S. economy — continues the diversify its energy portfolio as it pushes to become a net zero carbon company by 2050.

The operator of the BP Whiting Refinery is teaming up with Republic Services and Aria on four landfill-gas-to-natural-gas projects, most recently in Memphis, Tennessee.

"Expanding our renewable natural gas portfolio supports BP's ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, since it further reduces the carbon intensity of our products and can help local governments and cities lower their carbon footprint," said Sean Reavis, senior vice president, BP low carbon trading.

BP operates the BP Whiting Refinery, where it's currently look to cut some of the 1,700 jobs. The London-based energy giant said it will cut oil and gas production by 40% while increasing its investment in renewable energy tenfold.