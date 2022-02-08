BP posts $12.8 billion profit, its highest in eight years

BP turned a $12.8 billion profit in 2021, its highest annual profit in eight years.

The London-based energy giant that runs the BP Whiting Refinery, where the USW is now negotiating a new contract, benefited from recovering crude oil prices, greater upstream production and higher refinery optimization, while saving money as a result of widespread job cuts as it looks to transition beyond just fossil fuels.

BP had lost $5.6 billion the previous year, largely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The energy company made a $4.1 billion profit in the fourth quarter, as compared to a $3.32 billion profit in the previous quarter.

BP pulled in $6.11 billion in cash flow in the fourth quarter, up from $5.97 billion at the same time the previous year. Amid a backdrop of higher crude oil prices, BP pulled in $23.61 billion in operating cash flow for 2021, as compared to $12.16 billion in 2020.

"2021 shows BP doing what we said we would — performing while transforming," CEO Bernard Looney said. "We've strengthened the balance sheet and grown returns. We're delivering distributions to shareholders with $4.15 billion of buybacks announced and the dividend increased. And we're investing for the future. We've made strong progress in our transformation to an integrated energy company: focusing and high grading our hydrocarbons business, growing in convenience and mobility and building with discipline a low carbon energy business — now with over 5GW in offshore wind projects — and significant opportunities in hydrogen."

BP divested $2.26 billion in the fourth quarter and $7.63 billion last year.

It shrunk its debt to $30.61 billion by the end of the fourth quarter, as compared to $38.94 billion at the end of the fourth quarter last year.

BP bought back $1.725 billion in shares during the fourth quarter and plans to buy back $1.5 billion more in shares. The company plans to use about 60% of its surplus cash flow to buy back shares and use the rest to strengthen its balance sheet.

The company expects to be able to buy back about $4 billion in shares per year based on current forecasts of $60 per barrel Brent. It also will be in a financial position to increase its dividend by 4% per share through 2025.

