BP posts $12.8 billion profit, its highest in eight years

The BP Whiting Refinery is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

BP turned a $12.8 billion profit in 2021, its highest annual profit in eight years.

The London-based energy giant that runs the BP Whiting Refinery, where the USW is now negotiating a new contract, benefited from recovering crude oil prices, greater upstream production and higher refinery optimization, while saving money as a result of widespread job cuts as it looks to transition beyond just fossil fuels.

BP had lost $5.6 billion the previous year, largely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The energy company made a $4.1 billion profit in the fourth quarter, as compared to a $3.32 billion profit in the previous quarter.

BP pulled in $6.11 billion in cash flow in the fourth quarter, up from $5.97 billion at the same time the previous year. Amid a backdrop of higher crude oil prices, BP pulled in $23.61 billion in operating cash flow for 2021, as compared to $12.16 billion in 2020.

"2021 shows BP doing what we said we would — performing while transforming," CEO Bernard Looney said. "We've strengthened the balance sheet and grown returns. We're delivering distributions to shareholders with $4.15 billion of buybacks announced and the dividend increased. And we're investing for the future. We've made strong progress in our transformation to an integrated energy company: focusing and high grading our hydrocarbons business, growing in convenience and mobility and building with discipline a low carbon energy business — now with over 5GW in offshore wind projects — and significant opportunities in hydrogen."

BP divested $2.26 billion in the fourth quarter and $7.63 billion last year.

It shrunk its debt to $30.61 billion by the end of the fourth quarter, as compared to $38.94 billion at the end of the fourth quarter last year.

BP bought back $1.725 billion in shares during the fourth quarter and plans to buy back $1.5 billion more in shares. The company plans to use about 60% of its surplus cash flow to buy back shares and use the rest to strengthen its balance sheet.

The company expects to be able to buy back about $4 billion in shares per year based on current forecasts of $60 per barrel Brent. It also will be in a financial position to increase its dividend by 4% per share through 2025.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

