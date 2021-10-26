BP powers steel mill with solar power

“Bighorn Solar shows us what the future of American energy can look like," said Dave Lawler, chairman and president of BP America. "Renewable energy can create a more sustainable, competitive business. Projects like this can make companies more resilient and protect jobs through the energy transition."

Lightsource BP financed, owns and operates the solar installation. It will sell the electricity generated to the utility Xcel Energy, which will in turn supply clean, renewable power at a steady fixed-rate price to the steel mill.

“This is an exciting day for us at Xcel Energy. Working together with Lightsource bp and EVRAZ North America, we’re creating innovative solutions for our customers while developing new solar energy resources in Colorado," Xcel Energy Bob Frenzel said. "Through this collaboration we’re bringing jobs to the community, harnessing our natural resources and increasing renewable energy in the state.”

The project is expected to be completed in November.