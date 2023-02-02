BP, which runs the BP Whiting Refinery on the Lake Michigan shoreline, has issued a report discussing the complexity and uncertainty surrounding the transition to cleaner alternative energy sources.

BP released its "Energy Outlook for 2023," taking a look at three possible scenarios as the world seeks to attain net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The London-based energy giant, whose largest refinery worldwide is in Northwest Indiana, considered a net zero by 2050 scenario, an accelerated timeline and a new momentum scenario in which carbon emissions peak in the 2020s and are 30% below 2019 levels around 2050.

“Global energy polices and discussions in recent years have been focused on the importance of decarbonizing the energy system and the transition to net zero,” BP Chief Economist Spencer Dale said. “The events of the past year have served as a reminder to us all that the transition also needs to take account of the security and affordability of energy. Any successful and enduring energy transition needs to address all three elements of the so-called energy trilemma: secure, affordable and lower carbon.”

BP weighed the impacts of major developments like the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the Inflation Reduction Act in the United States.

“The events of the past year have highlighted the complexity and interconnectedness of the global energy system. The increased focus on energy security as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war has the potential to accelerate the energy transition as countries seek to increase access to domestically produced energy, much of which is likely to come from renewables and other non-fossil fuels," Dale said. "But the events also show how relatively small disruptions to energy supplies can lead to severe economic and social costs, highlighting the importance that the transition away from hydrocarbons is orderly, such that the demand for hydrocarbons falls in line with available supplies.”

Carbon emissions would be curtailed by 75% by 2050 in BP’s accelerated scenario and 95% in the net zero scenario, which presupposes a shift in societal behavior like the wholesale adoption of electric vehicles.

Despite efforts by governments to curtail carbon emissions worldwide, they’ve risen every year since the Paris climate treaty in 2015. The social and environmental impact will only grow every given year, BP cautioned.

Governments have ramped up support for the energy transition, such as with the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act, but more support is needed from the public sector, BP noted.

The war in Ukraine has only underscored the need for secure, affordable and lower-carbon energy, BP said in the report. That conflict will have a lasting effect on the global energy system by driving up fuel prices and boosting demand for renewables.

The energy transition will involve more electrification, increased renewable energy production capacity, low-carbon-hydrogen, bioenergy and carbon capture use and storage.

Demand for oil is expected to fall as electric vehicles become more common and gas vehicles become more efficient. Oil will still play a major role in the global energy system over the next 15 to 20 years in every scenario.

Natural gas demand is expected to fall in developed countries but rise in emerging economies, offsetting the global transition to lower-carbon energy sources.

Investment in fossil fuel production will still continue over the next 30 years due to natural declines in existing production sites, during a bridge period as the world economy transitions to cleaner energy.

Wind and solar power will continue to gain market share in coming years, BP predicted. Biofuels like biomass and biomethane also are expected to grow rapidly.

To view the full report, visit bp.com/energyoutlook.