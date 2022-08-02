BP profit triples to $9.3 billion, highest in 14 years

As gas prices soared, BP reaped a nearly $9.3 billion profit in the second quarter, triple what it made at the same time the previous year.

The London-based energy giant that operates the BP Whiting Refinery grew its net income to $9.26 billion, up from $3.12 billion during the second quarter of 2021. It was also a dramatic turnaround from the $20.4 billion the oil company reported losing in the first quarter after abandoning its investments in Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

A year ago, BP made $2.8 billion in underlying replacement cost earnings, a profit benchmark the oil industry uses that excludes the values of inventory and one-time items. BP made $8.5 billion in underlying replacement cost profit in the quarter that ended on June 30.

BP pulled in $10.9 billion in operating cash flow during the second quarter that stretched from April to June. It reduced its debt to $22.8 billion, the ninth straight quarter it was able to lower its net debt.

It's the latest oil company to post record profits amid record high prices at the pump. Shell made $18 billion in the second quarter, Exxon Mobil $17.8 billion and Chevron $11.6 billion.

BP said gas prices worldwide likely would remain high because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the supply issues it caused.

The company plans to increase its dividend by 10% and by about 4% annually through 2025. It also intends to buy back $3.5 billion in shares. Last quarter, BP returned $2.3 billion to shareholders by way of stock buybacks.