 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

BP profit triples to $9.3 billion, highest in 14 years

  • 0
BP profit triples to $8.5 billion, highest in 14 years

BP's profits tripled to $8.5 billion in the second quarter due to soaring energy prices.

 Frank Augstein, file, Associated Press

As gas prices soared, BP reaped a nearly $9.3 billion profit in the second quarter, triple what it made at the same time the previous year.

The London-based energy giant that operates the BP Whiting Refinery grew its net income to $9.26 billion, up from $3.12 billion during the second quarter of 2021. It was also a dramatic turnaround from the $20.4 billion the oil company reported losing in the first quarter after abandoning its investments in Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

A year ago, BP made $2.8 billion in underlying replacement cost earnings, a profit benchmark the oil industry uses that excludes the values of inventory and one-time items. BP made $8.5 billion in underlying replacement cost profit in the quarter that ended on June 30.

BP pulled in $10.9 billion in operating cash flow during the second quarter that stretched from April to June. It reduced its debt to $22.8 billion, the ninth straight quarter it was able to lower its net debt.

People are also reading…

It's the latest oil company to post record profits amid record high prices at the pump. Shell made $18 billion in the second quarter, Exxon Mobil $17.8 billion and Chevron $11.6 billion.

BP said gas prices worldwide likely would remain high because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the supply issues it caused. 

The company plans to increase its dividend by 10% and by about 4% annually through 2025. It also intends to buy back $3.5 billion in shares. Last quarter, BP returned $2.3 billion to shareholders by way of stock buybacks.

NWI Business Ins and Outs: Bombers BBQ, True BBQ and Great Greek Mediterranean Grill opening; Port of Peri Peri closed

NWI Business Ins and Outs: Bombers BBQ, True BBQ and Great Greek Mediterranean Grill opening; Port of Peri Peri closed

1 of 14
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Pelosi poised to visit Taiwan as US-China tensions flare

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts